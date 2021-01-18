Pacers gain revenge on Panthers, win 93-85

FERRUM - Ferrum College failed to duplicate its earlier week road success of conquering William Peace University in its first appearance at William P. Swartz Gymnasium Thursday.
Guided by John Burwell's game-best 34 points and a 55.4% shooting display, the Pacers gained revenge on the Panthers, their former USA South Athletic Conference rival, 93-85, in a high-scoring non-league men's basketball encounter.
Also, Burwell passed out six assists and grabbed seven rebounds.
William Peace outscored Ferrum 47-46 after halftime. Ferrum was able to slice the difference to six points following a Kajuan Madden-McAfee 3-pointer with 14:04 remaining.
But that was as close as the Panthers would get.
With 9:42 showing, the difference was 16 points, 72-56, after Beau Bryant drained a 3-pointer for the Pacers.
Madden-McAfee action in the first half was limited in the first half because foul difficulties - he was called for three of his four personal fouls in the first half half.
In the second half, he tallied 16 of his team-best 21 points. He was 4 of 6 from the field over the closing 20 minutes and claimed four of his six rebounds.
"This was a tough one. We did not play the way we wanted to,'' Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn said. "We have a lot of things to work on as we move forward.
"I am appreciative that we had the opportunity to play. It gives us and idea of where we are, but not it's time to get back to work.''
The Pacers (1-1) used a 10-0, first-half surge to achieve a six-point lead and later break a stalemate at 30 before yielding the lead when James Smith Jr. swished a 3-point field goal with 3:08 play with the count even at 35.
A Burwell jumper produced a deadlock at 39 with 2:22 showing and a free throw by Jalen Owens with 1:51 to play would give Peace a lead it would maintain the rest of the way.
Burwell netted 21 points in the opening half; his late trey pushed him over the 20-point mark and enabled the visitors to complete a 12-2 run that would help produce a 47-40 edge at intermission.
Burwell hit 9 of 14 shots from the field in the first 20 minutes of play while Smith (11 points) and Carrington Young (six points, six rebounds) combined for 17.
Donolly Tyrell Jr. finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for Peace, while Owens collected 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Bryant scored 10 points and corralled four rebounds and Tyler Parton totaled 10 points.
Parton, Owens, Burwell and Bryant, all of whom started, produced 64 points.
Tyrell Jr., who came off the bench, tallied 11 of his points after intermission, and four other reserves saw action.
Smith had 17 points and four rebounds, while Darius Kemp recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and Nick Helton added 11 points.
Smith, Madden-McAfee, Kemp, Young and Helton started for the Panthers.
Six reserves saw action with three of those performers scoring: Hunter Ladler with eight points, Michael Spraggins with six and Bryce Hall with five.
Peace made 31 of 56 shots from the field, while Ferrum converted 47.4% (27 of 57) of its attempts.
Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 37-33, and distributed one more assist, 14-13.
Each team committed 16 turnovers; however, the Pacers were able to score four more points due to the Panthers' blunders, 22-18.
Ferrum held a six-point (13-7) edge in second-chance points, while Peace held advantages in points in the paint (38-34), fast-break points (12-2) and bench points (27-19) at game's end.
The Panthers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday against reigning league champion Randolph-Macon. Tip off at Swartz Gym is 2 p.m.