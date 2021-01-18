Pacers gain revenge on Panthers, win 93-85

FERRUM - Ferrum College failed to duplicate its earlier week road success of conquering William Peace University in its first appearance at William P. Swartz Gymnasium Thursday.

Guided by John Burwell's game-best 34 points and a 55.4% shooting display, the Pacers gained revenge on the Panthers, their former USA South Athletic Conference rival, 93-85, in a high-scoring non-league men's basketball encounter.

Also, Burwell passed out six assists and grabbed seven rebounds.

William Peace outscored Ferrum 47-46 after halftime. Ferrum was able to slice the difference to six points following a Kajuan Madden-McAfee 3-pointer with 14:04 remaining.

But that was as close as the Panthers would get.

With 9:42 showing, the difference was 16 points, 72-56, after Beau Bryant drained a 3-pointer for the Pacers.

Madden-McAfee action in the first half was limited in the first half because foul difficulties - he was called for three of his four personal fouls in the first half half.

In the second half, he tallied 16 of his team-best 21 points. He was 4 of 6 from the field over the closing 20 minutes and claimed four of his six rebounds.