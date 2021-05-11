Pandemic axes Ramble Weekend again

For the second year in a row, the Pigg River Ramble, Franklin County’s premier event on the water, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also canceled for the second straight year are complementary events the Blackwater Blackout and Breakfast on the Blackwater.

The events were last staged and contested in May 2019. The events comprise what is promoted as Ramble Weekend.

“Unfortunately, there will not be a Ramble Weekend this year,’’ Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation Director Paul Chapman said. “We aren’t able to safely shuttle that many people.’’

Chapman said Ramble Weekend would return to the recreation department’s calendar in 2022.

The recreation department is introducing a new program in June called River of Lights, in which a portion of the Pigg River that runs through Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post will be lighted for tubing, Chapman said.

Tubing will take place on Friday and Saturday nights from 7:30 to 10.

A shuttle will not be needed to transport participants, Chapman said.

All youth ages are welcome to participate with a supervising adult.