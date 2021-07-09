Panel approves changes to overtime rules in football

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved changes to overtime rules for the 2021 football season.

Teams will be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown when a game reaches a second overtime period.

Previously, a 2-point attempt was required after the third overtime period.

Also, if the game reaches a third overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line.

This is a change from the previous rule, which started to use 2-point plays in the fifth overtime period.

This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion.

Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play during the first overtime period.

Team area The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the team area being permanently extended to the 20-yard lines, starting in the 2021 season.

Previously, the team area extended to the 25-yard lines, but this area was expanded to the 15-yard lines last season to create more spacing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.