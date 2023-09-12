FERRUM - Quarterback Braxton Hughes completed 13 of 17 passes Saturday in leading Ferrum College to a 34-0 non-conference shut-out football victory over North Carolina Wesleyan University at W.B. Adams Saturday.

The Panthers (1-1) won for the fifth time in a 15-game series and their victory ends a four-game losing streak dating to last season.

Also, Ferrum's triumph by shutout is its first since an 81-0 waxing of Greensboro (N.C.) College at Adams Field in the third game of the 2018 season.

Saturday's contest was Ferrum's 40th since that shutout.

Hughes threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Hogan Yates was 5 of 8 passing for 59 yards for N.C. Wesleyan (0-2), which has surrendered 85 points in its first two games while scoring only nine.

The Panthers led from the second play of the game until its conclusion.

A 62-yard pass from Hughes to E.J. Bratcher gave Ferrum an advantage the Panthers would not surrender.

The count was 10-0 after Seth Deaton booted a 19-yard field goal at the 4:58 mark of the second stanza.

The Panthers scored three touchdowns in the third quarter Hughes tossed passes of 51 yards to Marquise Woodruff and 25 yards to Nathan Aguilar for points and reserve quarterback Nathan Carr found the end zone from five yards.



Deaton closed scoring when he split the uprights from 25 yards out at 6:04 of the fourth quarter.



Ferrum's defense allowed 117 yards of offense: 15 via the rush, 102 via the pass.

The Panthers' next game is Saturday (Sept. 16) against LaGrange (Ga.) College.

Kickoff at Adams Stadium is noon.



