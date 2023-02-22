FERRUM - Kayla Cabiness wasn't forced to retire her iconic headband Monday night at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

"No, not yet,'' she said.

Thanks to the play of Cabiness and senior teammate Aisha Martin, Ferrum College, the No. 8 seed, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball tournament with a 71-49 victory over the University of Lynchburg, the No. 9 seed.

The Panthers (12-14) took full advantage of a 22-8 first-quarter scoring surge, then they bested the Hornets by one point (12-11) in the second stanza, three points (17-14) in the third period and four points (20-16) in the final frame.

Martin finished with a game-best 21 points; she was 7 of 13 from the floor while Cabiness netted 15 points.

Also DeMeisha Canada totaled 14 points, Kayleigh Shreffer tallied eight points and three other players scored.

With Ferrum's fans approving every move the Panthers made, the atmosphere was loud from opening tap to final horn.

"The atmosphere in here (Swartz Gym) was awesome. We have the best home atmosphere in our league and it's the best of anywhere we play,'' Panthers bench boss Bryan Harvey said.

"Swartz is small, but on game night when we get the place packed its the best atmosphere and you just don't get that anywhere else in our league. Our kids were keyed up and they were excited.''

"We had great energy on defense, then we got the big lead, the crowd got into it and we were able to feed off of that. After the first quarter, we were able to maintain it,'' Harvey said.

Ferrum led for 37 minutes as opposed to 1:12 for Lynchburg, and the Panthers scored 26 points off Lynchburg turnovers.

The Panthers led by 27 points with 1:37 remaining, and in the opening quarter, they manufactured a 12-point scoring run.

Also, Ferrum netted 34 points in the paint, 10 points off second-chance scoring opportunities and 13 points off fast breaks.

Ferrum was 23 of 55 (41.8%) from the field, 5 of 22 (22.7%) from the 3-point arc.

With the win, Ferrum advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against top seed Washington and Lee University at 1 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. It's the first of four games scheduled.

Semifinal-round play is Saturday and the championship game is Sunday.

The winner receives the ODAC's automatic qualifying berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.

The Panthers made it to the semifinals during the COVID-19 campaign when all tournament games were contested on campus.

The Panthers defeated Randolph College and top seed Bridgewater College before falling to Roanoke College. All three of those games were played on the road.

"I'm glad to be taking this team to the Civic Center to experience this part of the ODAC tournament,'' Harvey said. "I don't think people realize how special the ODAC tournament is and playing at the Civic Center will be a great experience for our program.''

In all likelihood, Cabiness and Martin, both of whom logged more than 35 minutes, played their final games in Swartz Gym Monday.

"We prepared all week (for this game),'' said Cabiness, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring this season.

"Our goal defensive is not to allow more than 12 points in a quarter,'' Martin said. "I'm excited to be playing in the Civic Center.''

Martin has 875 career points to her credit.

Ferrum is 4-2 in its last six games.

The Panthers avenged a regular-season loss to Lynchburg; they played Washington and Lee twice and lost both.

Maddie Nimmo led Lynchburg with 13 points and Bree Spainhour netted 12 points.

Six other players scored for the Hornets, none of whom were in double figures.

Ferrum limited Lynchburg to 27.9% shooting, 12 of 43 from the field, 5 of 25 (20%)from the 3-point arc.

Canada (9) and Allyson Cassell (8) combined for 17 of the Panthers' 35 rebounds.

Six players accounted for Ferrum's eight assists.

The Panthers did commit 11 turnovers, but they almost offset that total by collecting 10 steals.