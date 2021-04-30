Panthers are matched against Wasps in tournament

FOREST — Ferrum College, which finished regular-season play four games below .500, begins play in the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball tournament this weekend as the No. 7 seed in an eight-team field.

The Panthers (16-20) are matched against No. 2 seed Emory & Henry College (23-5), ranked No. 10 nationally, in a best of three quarterfinal-round series.

Ferrum travels to Emory & Henry for the series.

A doubleheader is set for Saturday with a single game slated for Sunday if needed.

Best of three games series are scheduled for semifinal-round play and will be used to declare this year’s conference champion.

Also qualifying for the tournament are No. 1 seed Virginia Wesleyan University, No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg, No. 4 seed Roanoke College, No. 5 seed Bridgewater College, No. 6 seed Guilford (N.C.) College and No. 8 seed Shenandoah University.

Virginia Wesleyan, which has won two recent national championships in softball, enters the tournament ranked No. 2 nationally in Division III.

The Marlins are the tournament’s No. 1 seed for the ninth straight year.