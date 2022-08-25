Panthers are predicted to finish fifth in ODAC

FOREST—Randolph-Macon College, which enters the 2022 season ranked nationally, is the favorite to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football championship and the automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs that accompanies the title.

The Yellow Jackets received six first place votes and 48 points in the balloting by the league’s head coaches.

Ferrum, which finished 6-4 (3-3 in the ODAC) last season, is predicted to come in fifth in the eight-team conference with 26 points.

Wide receivers Deven Gray, a junior, and Daniel Lamb, a senior, are considered two of the Panthers’ top returning players.

Ferrum will have a new quarterback this season because Titus Jones, last year’s signal caller, has completed his eligibility.

Former Franklin County standout Joshua Luckett, a sophomore and the Panthers’ punter last year, is competing to ben Jones’ replacement. He is a former quarterback, receiver, punter and defensive back for the Eagles.

Reigning league champion Washington and Lee was picked second in the poll, receiving two first-place votes and 43 points.

A 14-6 loss to Shenandoah University on the final Saturday of regular-season play last year forced a tie atop the conference standings between the Generals and the Yellow Jackets.

Washington and Lee’s 25-24 win over Randolph-Macon from earlier in the season enabled the Generals to win the title. They clinched the championship with a home-field triumph over Ferrum, 28-24, the week before their loss to Shenandoah.

Washington and Lee lost in the opening round of the playoffs by shutout to multi-time national champion University of Mount Union (Ohio).

The Generals have won three ODAC championships since 2015 and seven overall.

Hampden-Sydney College (36 points) is third in the poll, followed by Shenandoah (29 points), Ferrum, Bridgewater College (20 points), Averett University (15 points), a first-year league member, and Guilford (N.C.) College (7 points).

Panthers head coach Cleive Adams is in his third year at the helm.

FIRST AND GOAL: Luckett is one of several former Franklin County prep players on Ferrum’s roster.

Also competing for playing time are Hunter Cannaday (junior), Landon Church (sophomore), Eli Davis (freshman), Damian Dudley (junior), Will Hairston (junior), and Bryson Lempeckski (freshman).