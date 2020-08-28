Panthers are searching for a new assistant following Corrigan's exit

FERRUM — Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team is seeking a new assistant basketball coach following the resignation of Patrick Corrigan last week.
Corrigan had been a part of the Panthers’ staff for two years and had been promoted to associate head coach prior to the start of the 2019-2020 season.
The college has posted an opening for the position.
Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn confirmed Corrigan’s resignation in an email this week.
Corrigan, who recently got engaged, has moved to the Los Angeles area to join his fiancee who is in the television news industry, according to his twitter feed.
“Thank-you to Ferrum for a great two years. I am very proud of how much we all grew as people and improved as a basketball team. I love you guys and I’m going to miss you,’’ Corrigan said.
“We will miss (Pat),’’ Sanborn said in his email. “We are looking for (a new assistant coach) now.’’
Corrigan replaced Curtis Peery, who held the post for two years (2017, 2018). Last season, he played an instrumental role in helping the Panthers qualify for postseason play for the first time in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Ferrum had failed to qualify for postseason play in each of its last two years (2017, 2018) in the USA South Athletic Conference and in its inaugural ODAC campaign (2019). Also, Ferrum failed to qualify in 2015.
The Panthers defeated Emory & Henry College by two points at home in the first round before falling to Virginia Wesleyan University in the quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center. The Panthers’ postseason win was its first since 2014.
Ferrum finished the 2020 season with a 15-12 record, its best mark since 2011 when the Panthers posted a 23-5 record and lost to North Carolina Wesleyan College in overtime in the championship game of the USA South tournament.
Prior to Ferrum, Corrigan served as Associate Director of Basketball Operations at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte for three years and prior to that assignment, he served as a program assistant and graduate assistant with the 49ers.
Corrigan is a Hampden-Sydney College alumnus and a Tigers player from 2010-2013.
As a sophomore, Corrigan played on a Tigers’ squad that defeated the Panthers 87-83 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Corrigan saw 17 minutes of action in that game. He grabbed a rebound, collected a steal and committed a turnover.
Ferrum’s setback came during the 2011 season, a year in which the Panthers failed to receive an at-large NCAA Division III postseason berth despite achieving a single-season program record for wins (23).
The Panthers were ranked regionally and nationally that year, but lost in the finals of the conference tournament. The loss at home to Hampden-Sydney proved to be a determent in their candidacy for an at-large national tournament bid.
