Panthers are swept in season-opening doubleheader

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College’s softball team opened its 2022 season with a pair of non-conference setbacks to Greensboro (N.C.) College, 3-2 and 10-2 in five innings.

The Pride (2-0) scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh in the first game and tallied the game-clinching run in the last of the fifth in the second contest.

In the first game, Greensboro scored single runs in the third and fifth frames to produce a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers (0-2) scored twice in the top of the sixth courtesy of a two-run double by Lyndsey Sears to square the count.

The Pride outhit the Panthers, 7-6, and played error-free defense, while the Panthers committed the game's lone error.

Six players accounted for each team's hits, and Greensboro recorded three extra base hits: two doubles and a triple.

Sears (0-1) was the losing pitcher for Ferrum despite a complete-game showing, while Cheyanne Cox was the winner for Greensboro.

Three, multiple run scoring rallies propelled Greensboro to its win in the second game.

The Pride tallied two runs each in the first and fourth innings and five runs in the third.

The Panthers scored once in the second and once in the fifth.

Greensboro outhit Ferrum, 13-8, and both teams played error-free defense.

Arielle Eure and Laney Jo Patterson each collected two hits for Ferrum.

Patterson belted a double and she and Sears each drove in a run.

Winning pitcher Kassie Simmons blasted a home run for the Pride and she, Ivy Ray, Katie Allison, and Hannah French each drove in two runs.

Greensboro stole two bases.

Righthander Erin Nelson (0-1) was charge with the loss for the Panthers

Ferrum returns to action against Salem (N.C.) College.

The first game of the non-conference doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. start at American National Bank Field.

Hamm places second, third at JDL Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Ferrum College’s Michael Hamm finished second in the 400-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash at the JDL Invitational, staged at Indoor Track & Field Fast Track.

Hamm’s finishing times were 51.48 seconds (400) and 22.98 seconds (200).

Also, Isaiah Clark placed second in the 200-meter dash in 22.87 seconds.

For the Panthers women’s team, Jordan Hairston finished 14th in the 400-meter run in 1:03.86.

NOTES: In the Roanoke Invitational Callenge, contested at the Cregger Center in Salem, Hamm placed fifth in the 200-meter dash in 22.66 seconds and Clark finished fifth in 60-meter dash in 6.97 seconds.

Also, Hairston took seventh in the women’s 400-meter run in 1:03.40.

In the Liberty Invitational, staged at the Liberty University Indoor Track Complex, Hamm finished 18th in the 400-meter run in 51.48 seconds.

Also, Genesis Pineiro came in 39th in the 800-meter run in 2:38.67.

Quakers shut out Panthers in tennis

FERRUM – Guilford (N.C.) College swept single and doubles play Saturday in a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis triumph over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The Quakers (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) won five singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles and Guilford posted two wins by 8-1 counts and one by an 8-0 score.

The Panthers (1-2, 0-2 ODAC) managed to win four games in singles – all by No. 1 player Patrick Marsh, who suffered a 6-1, 6-3 setback to Guilford’s Drake Schreiber.

Guilford players Jay Montague, Andrew Ferris, Evan Wong, Tye Sasser and Drew Clark were triumphant at Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 singles.

Doubles winners for Guilford were Schreiber and Wong (8-1) at No. 1, Montague and Sasser (8-1) at No. 2 and Ferris and Dominik Pocrnja (8-0) at No. 3.

Ferrum’s next match is Friday at 3 p.m. at home against Methodist (N.C.) University.

Bridgewater blanks Ferrum men

FERRUM – Ferrum managed to win two games in singles and five in doubles in a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis setback to Bridgewater College Friday at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

Bridgewater (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) won singles matches at position Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 6 by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Canon Secord, Gabe Elder, Matthew Gordon and Leyton Pullin won those matches.

Also winning in singles were Mark Gordon (6-0, 6-1) and Matthew Leonard (6-0, 6-1) at position Nos. 4 and 5.

Winning in doubles – eight-game pro sets were played - were the teams of Secord and Leonard (8-1), Gabe Elder and Mark Gordon (8-3) and Matthew Gordon and Noah Hughes (8-1).

Mendoza, Anderson qualify for nationals

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. – Ferrum College’s wrestlers Gabby Mendoza and Katrina Anderson have earned berths in the 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (NCWWC).

The two garnered their berths based on their finishes in the Southeast Regionals, hosted by Emmanuel (Ga.) College.

Mendoza placed third in the 170-pound weight class finishing with a 1-1 mark.

Mendoza lost to Limestone (S.C.) University’s Kalani Rivas by pin, then, she rebounded in the consolation finals with a victory by forfeit.

Anderson came in fourth in the 130-pound division with a 2-2 record.

Anderson won her first bout by pin in 2:12 over Emmanuel’s Evelyne Vasquez.

She lost her second bout by technical fall, 10-0 to King (Tenn.) University’s Phoenix Dubose.

Anderson’s third bout was decided in her favor by technical fall, 15-2 over Isabelle Ruiz of Greensboro (N.C.) College.

In the consolation finals, Anderson was pinned by Presbyterian (S.C.) University’s Sierra Mar Miller.

Also, Ryann Tyree of Ferrum, competing at 155 pounds, finished seventh with a 1-2 record.

Tyree each of her first two bouts by pin: first to Limestone’s Caitlyn Gilmore, then to Emmanuel’s Skyla Armstrong.

Tyree won the seventh-place bout by forfeit.

The national tournament is set for Friday, March 4 at Adrian (Mich.) College.

The top eight place winners in each weight class earn All-America accolades.

Two former Panthers wrestlers have earned All-America honors: Alisha Elizalde after a sixth-place finish in 2020 and Kat Pendergrass after an eighth-place showing in 2021.

Sutyak is named to NCAA committee

FERRUM – John Sutyak, Ferrum College’s Director of Athletics, has been appointed to a four-year term on the NCAA Division III Nominating Committee.

Sutyak’s appointment began at the end of January’s NCAA Convention.

“I am excited and honored to represent Ferrum College and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) on the NCAA Division III Nominating Committee,’’ Sutyak said in a prepared statement.

“This committee plays an important role in shaping the governance and organization for our division, and I am extremely thankful for the privilege to be a part of this work with some outstanding professionals across the country.’’

The NCAA Division III Nominating Committee is responsible for reviewing nominations for vacancies on all Division III specific committees, including the Division III management council, men’s and women’s sports committees, and for the Division III positions on committees functioning in an association-wide or multi-divisional capacity.

Also, members develop procedures and policies for soliciting nominees, reviewing nominations and recommending appointments.

The appointment is Sutyak’s second to a standing Division III committee.

He served as the New England Region chair on the Division III softball committee from 2009-2012.

Also, Sutyak has served at the conference level as a member of the executive committee in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) from 2013-2019.

That term included a two-year appointment as the NEWMAC President from 2015-2017.

Ferrum competes in Virginia, Virginia Tech ISHA shows

Ferrum College’s equestrian team competed in ISHA shows hosted by the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg over the weekend, finishing in a tie for eighth in one and eighth in the other.

Virginia Tech’s squad claimed victories in both shows, winning in Charlettesville with 38 points and winning at home with 36 points.

Hollins University was the reserve champion (second place) in both shows, scoring 34 points in Charlottesville and 35 points in Blacksburg.

Placing third through eighth in Charlottesville were Virginia (31), University of Lynchburg (27), Washington and Lee University (15), Bridgewater College (13), James Madison University (10), Ferrum (3) and Roanoke College (3).

Placing third through eighth in Blacksburg were Washington and Lee (34), Virginia (28), Lynchburg (27), James Madison (24), Bridgewater (21), Ferrum (12) and Roanoke (9).

Virginia’s event was a point rider only show with each team entering one rider per competitive level.

For Ferrum, Casey Craddock came in fourth in Introductory Equitation on the Flat.

Craddock was the only Ferrum rider to place.

At Virginia Tech, Craddock placed sixth in Introductory Equitation on the Flat.

Saige Stuart-Hughes finished fourth in Intermediate Equitation on the Flat and fourth in Limit Equitation Over Fences.

Also, Grace Howell came in second in Novice Equitation on the Flat and Caitlynn Richardson took fourth in Pre-Novice Equitation on the Flat.

Ferrum’s next competition in Sunday at the University of Lynchburg ISHA Show.

