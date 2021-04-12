Panthers are swept on an extended home Sunday

From there the two rivals play 7 1/2 innings of scoreless baseball.

In the top of the 16th. Dagostino and Jaelen Hines each scored off of Matt Sinko's two-out infield single to shortstop and Sinko later came home on a Miles Christian base hit to center field.

In the bottom of the 16th, the Panthers got a lead-off double from Josh Greenway and brought the tying run to the plate twice.

Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) followed Greenway's extra base hit with a single, but he would later be erased at second by a Benjamin Thomas fielder's choice.

With runners at third and first, shortstop Clayton Michael hit into a game-ending double play.

Ferrum had two chances to win the game in the bottom of the ninth, but catcher Justin Brady and center fielder Grey Sherfey were thrown out at the plate.

In the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th innings, the Panthers stranded six runners in scoring position; in the 13th, they left the bases loaded.

The Marlins left runners at third in the top of the 10th and the top of the 15th.