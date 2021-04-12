Panthers are swept on an extended home Sunday

FERRUM - It took 25 innings and 9 1/2 hours for Virginia Wesleyan University to claim a sweep of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader Sunday at W.B. Adams Field, 8-5 and 14-9.
The Marlins won the first game, a 16-inning marathon that was 10 minutes shy of reaching the six-hour mark at its conclusion, by scoring three runs in its half of the final frame and holding the Panthers at bay in the bottom of the inning.
With the sweep, Virginia Wesleyan (5-15, 5-8 ODAC) maintains the eighth spot in the conference standings standings. The top eight teams qualify for the conference's postseason tournament, which begins May 8.
Ferrum (5-15, 2-9 in the ODAC) ranks 11th in the 12-team conference. The Panthers must pass Emory & Henry College and Washington and Lee University in the standings and hope that a league rival can knock off the Marlins for them to have a chance at postseason play.
In the first game, the team combined for 33 hits - 18 for the Marlins, 15 for the Panthers - and Virginia Wesleyan won despite committing seven errors, while Ferrum was charged with three defensive blunders.
The Panthers held leads of 1-0, 4-0, 4-1, 5-1 and 5-2 before Matt Dagostino belted a game-tying, three-run home run off of Ferrum starter Will Davis in the top of the eighth.
From there the two rivals play 7 1/2 innings of scoreless baseball.
In the top of the 16th. Dagostino and Jaelen Hines each scored off of Matt Sinko's two-out infield single to shortstop and Sinko later came home on a Miles Christian base hit to center field.
In the bottom of the 16th, the Panthers got a lead-off double from Josh Greenway and brought the tying run to the plate twice.
Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) followed Greenway's extra base hit with a single, but he would later be erased at second by a Benjamin Thomas fielder's choice.
With runners at third and first, shortstop Clayton Michael hit into a game-ending double play.
Ferrum had two chances to win the game in the bottom of the ninth, but catcher Justin Brady and center fielder Grey Sherfey were thrown out at the plate.
In the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th innings, the Panthers stranded six runners in scoring position; in the 13th, they left the bases loaded.
The Marlins left runners at third in the top of the 10th and the top of the 15th.
Greenway and Sherfey each drove in a run for the Panthers in the first and second frame and Rufus Hurdle's two-run homer in the second pushed the spread to 4-0.
Matt Yarbrough's base hit in the fifth brought Greenway home with Ferrum's final run - a tally that produced a 5-1 advantage.
The Marlins scored once in the fourth and once in the seventh.
Dagostino was 5 of 7 at the plate with three singles, a double and a home run.
Also, the Marlins got multiple hits from Hines (4), Christian (3), Dylan Gentry (2) and Jake Ness (2).
Sinko and Matt Culbert each had one hit.
Greenway led Ferrum with three hits - all doubles - while Yarbrough and Brady (double) each collected two hits and Chitwood, Michael and Grayson Reed each totaled one hit.
Virginia Wesleyan employed eight pitchers.
Adam Brooks (1-2), the last of those pitchers, worked 3 1/3 innings for the win. He permitted three hits and struck out one.
Ferrum used five pitchers with the last three working the closing four frames.
Brayden Moore (0-1), the fourth of those five pitchers, was charged with the loss. He surrendered three hits and three runs, two of which were earned.
In the second game, Virginia Wesleyan turned a 4-2 edge into a 13-2 advantage through 6 1/2 innings after generating three runs in the sixth and six runs in the seventh.
Ferrum rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh and three in the last of the ninth with those final frame runs offsetting the Marlins' single run in the top of the ninth.
The Panthers outhit the Marlins, 15-12, and each team committed five errors.
Virginia Wesleyan scored single runs in the first and second frames and two in the third to build its early edge.
Ferrum countered with a run in the first and a run in the fifth.
Of the Marlins' hits, seven were for extra bases: five doubles, a triple and a home run.
Ferrum got doubles by Reed, Greenway and Chitwood and a triple by Sebastian Dexter.
Marlins starter Jay Crusemire (1-3) worked six innings for the victory. He allowed nine hits, one walk and four runs, three of which were earned, while striking out four.
Virginia Wesleyan used two relievers: C.J.. Morris and Doug Avery.
Lefthander Devon Boothe (Franklin County) started for the Panthers and was tagged with the loss.
In 4 1/3 innings, Boothe (0-4) surrendered six hits, including a home run, four walks and four runs, two of which were earned. He struck out one.
Ferrum employed seven relivers.