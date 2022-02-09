Panthers are tabbed eighth in ODAC voting

FOREST - Ferrum College has been picked to finish eighth in the 10-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in the league's preseason softball poll released this week.

The Panthers, led by seventh-year head coach Gerald Culler (121-96 career record), garnered 33 points in the voting.

Outfielder Arielle Eure, a senior, is Ferrum's top returning field position player. She is a season removed from earning third-team all-conference accolades.

Eure batted .320, belted six home runs, three triples and nine doubles and drove in 27 runs.

Also returning is senior third baseman Bayley Cunningham, who batted .336 with three doubles and 19 RBIs a year ago and former Franklin County standout Breanna Weaver (.333, three doubles, 15 RBIs), a sophomore infielder.

Three junior pitchers return, all righthanders: Lyndsey Sears (3-3, 3.65 ERA, 27 strikeouts), Erin Nelson (4-8, 4.38 ERA, 35 strikeouts) and Skyler Swaney (3-1, 4.93 ERA, 21 strikeouts).

Reigning NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan University is the preseason championship favorite, having received nine of 10 first-place votes and 81 points.

The Marlins were 9-1 in last year's NCAA tournament.

Virginia Wesleyan is ranked second in a preseason national poll published by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

University of Lynchburg (68 points), Roanoke College (64 points, one first-place vote), Randolph-Macon College and Bridgewater College complete the top five.

Former FCHS star Karle Cundiff , a junior infielder, returns for Lynchburg and former Eagles performer Katelyn Craighead, a sophomore outfielder, returns for Roanoke.

The Maroons are led by head coach Mike Mitchell, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers baseball player. He is 32 wins shy of 300 for his career.

Guilford (N.C.) College (34 points) is sixth, followed by Shenandoah University (34 points), Ferrum, Eastern Mennonite University (14 points) and Randolph College (13 points).

The James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem is the site for the ODAC's postseason championship tournament, April 29-May 1.

The league's top eight teams qualify for the double-elimination tournament.

For the second consecutive year, the Moyer Complex is the site for the NCAA Division III national championships, May 26-31.

The Panthers open conference play Saturday, March 26 at American National Bank Field against Virginia Wesleyan.

Ferrum's season opener is Saturday, Feb. 19 at Greensboro (N.C.) College.

Former FCHS standout Alex Prillaman is a junior catcher/infielder for the Pride.