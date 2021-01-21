Panthers are tabbed for a 10th-place finish in ODAC

FOREST - Roanoke College's women's basketball team has been tabbed as the preseason championship favorite in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) for the 2021 season.

The league's 12 teams begin slates of 11 conference games Saturday.

League member Hollins University has opted not to compete in women's basketball this season.

Roanoke, a winner of 16 conference championships, received six first-place votes and 112 points in the poll released Thursday afternoon.

A 10th-place finish in predicted for Ferrum College, which returns all five of its starters from last year's four-win club. The Panthers received 35 points in the voting.

Bryan Harvey begins his 16th year as Ferrum's coach this season.

Washington and Lee University (106 points) and Bridgewater College (102 points) are picked to finish second and third with both teams receiving three first-place votes.

Rounding out the top five are the University of Lynchburg (86 points) and 2019 conference champion Shenandoah University (71 points).