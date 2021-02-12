Panthers are tabbed for a fifth-place ODAC finish

FOREST—Ferrum College, a year removed from playing only 16 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been tabbed for a fifth-place finish in the 12-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in the league’s preseason baseball poll released Wednesday.
The Panthers, who begin their third season of ODAC play when conference action commences in March, were 11-5 and 2-0 in the league after a sweep of Eastern Mennonite University when the 2020 campaign was halted because of the pandemic.
Ferrum received 75 points in the voting.
Ryan Brittle begins his eighth year as the Panthers’ skipper when Ferrum opens its season Saturday, Feb. 20 with a home doubleheader against former USA South Athletic Conference foe North Carolina Wesleyan College.
The Panthers and the Bishops are scheduled to play five times this season.
Five of the Panthers’ first six games—all scheduled for this month—are set to be contested at W.B. Adams Field, Ferrum’s home diamond.
Ferrum has seven home games scheduled in March and nine home games slated in April.
Randolph-Macon College (2018) and Shenandoah University (2019), the conference’s last two champions, were picked to finish first and second in the poll.
The Yellow Jackets garnered eight first-place votes and 118 points, while the Hornets earned three first-place votes and 111 points.
Selected third is the University of Lynchburg which was awarded one first-place vote and 98 points. Virginia Wesleyan University (84 points) and Ferrum round out the top five.
Ranked sixth through 12th are Hampden-Sydney College (74 points), Bridgewater College (60 points), Roanoke College (55 points), Washington and Lee University (45 points), Eastern Mennonite (34 points), Guilford (N.C.) College (24 points) and Emory & Henry College (14 points).
Ferrum visits Hampden-Sydney for its first two ODAC games Saturday, March 12.
The Panthers play ODAC rivals Bridgewater, Virginia Wesleyan, Washington and Lee and Shenandoah twice at home and Roanoke, Guilford and Emory & Henry once.
Besides Hampden-Sydney, the Panthers face Eastern Mennonite, Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon twice on the road and Roanoke, Guilford and Emory & Henry once.
Also Ferrum is scheduled to visit Lynchburg for a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, March 6.
Besides N.C. Wesleyan, Ferrum is set to take on former USA South foes Averett University and Pfeiffer University each twice, Southern Virginia University twice, Spalding (Ky.) University three times and Mary Baldwin University once in non-conference play.