Panthers are tabbed for a fifth-place ODAC finish

FOREST—Ferrum College, a year removed from playing only 16 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been tabbed for a fifth-place finish in the 12-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in the league’s preseason baseball poll released Wednesday.

The Panthers, who begin their third season of ODAC play when conference action commences in March, were 11-5 and 2-0 in the league after a sweep of Eastern Mennonite University when the 2020 campaign was halted because of the pandemic.

Ferrum received 75 points in the voting.

Ryan Brittle begins his eighth year as the Panthers’ skipper when Ferrum opens its season Saturday, Feb. 20 with a home doubleheader against former USA South Athletic Conference foe North Carolina Wesleyan College.

The Panthers and the Bishops are scheduled to play five times this season.

Five of the Panthers’ first six games—all scheduled for this month—are set to be contested at W.B. Adams Field, Ferrum’s home diamond.

Ferrum has seven home games scheduled in March and nine home games slated in April.