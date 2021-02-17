Panthers begin 11th intercollegiate season with three road matches

DANVILLE—Ferrum College’s men’s lacrosse team, which played seven matches prior to the cancelation of last year’s season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opens its 2021 campaign today with a non-conference match against Averett University.
Match time is 7 p.m.
The Panthers’ scheduled home opener Saturday against Methodist (N.C.) University at W.B. Adams Stadium was postponed and reset for Wednesday, March 3.
Ferrum visits Averett, William Peace (N.C.) University and Greensboro (N.C.) College before it challenges Pfeiffer (N.C.) University in its home opener Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Michael Baggetta, the third Ferrum head coach in program history, begins his fourth year at the helm. His career record is 11-30.
Midfielder Mackoy Bodmer returns for his senior season after scoring 13 goals and passing out 10 assists during last year’s shortened season.
Bodmer has netted 67 goals in three seasons and needs 33 tallies to become the third player in program history to score 100 or more career goals.
Also among the returnees is former Franklin County prep standout Thomas Jackson, a sophomore.
As a freshman, Jackson scored 1 goal and distributed five assists.
Also returning is senior attackman Jack Sheehan, who led the Panthers in points (27) and assists (13) and Derek Farwell, who ranked first on the squad with 17 goals scored.
Ferrum finished 4-3 (0-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) a year ago.
The Panthers were 2-1 against their first three 2021 opponents with wins over Averett (16-2) and William Peace (12-11 in overtime) and a setback to Greensboro (14-11).
The Panthers’ fourth win came in what turned out to be their last match of the season: a 15-4 triumph over Bethany (W.Va.) College.
Also, Ferrum lost to Methodist in overtime, 12-11, fell to Randolph-Macon College in league play, 20-3, and bested Wesley (Del.) College, 15-4.
The Panthers’ conference opener is against Randolph-Macon College on Saturday, March 13.
Besides Randolph-Macon, Ferrum entertains ODAC rivals Randolph College (Saturday, March 20), Guilford (N.C.) College (Wednesday, March 31), Washington and Lee University (Saturday, April 17) and Virginia Wesleyan University (Saturday, May 1).
Ferrum faces league foes Roanoke College (Wednesday, March 24), Hampden-Sydney College (Saturday, April 3), University of Lynchburg (Wednesday, April 7), Shenandoah University (Saturday, April 10) and Bridgewater College (Saturday, April 24) on the road.
The Panthers play two opponents ranked in the preseason top 20 of NCAA Division III: Lynchburg is 13th and Washington and Lee is 19th.
A non-conference home match against Warren Wilson (N.C.) College, scheduled for Saturday, March 6, has been canceled.
Athletic competition for the spring semester is not scheduled to start until Monday, March 1, according to the college’s athletics website.
The current campaign is Ferrum’s 11th of intercollegiate play starting with its inaugural season in 2011 and the Panthers are 63-96.