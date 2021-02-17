Panthers begin 11th intercollegiate season with three road matches

DANVILLE—Ferrum College’s men’s lacrosse team, which played seven matches prior to the cancelation of last year’s season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opens its 2021 campaign today with a non-conference match against Averett University.

Match time is 7 p.m.

The Panthers’ scheduled home opener Saturday against Methodist (N.C.) University at W.B. Adams Stadium was postponed and reset for Wednesday, March 3.

Ferrum visits Averett, William Peace (N.C.) University and Greensboro (N.C.) College before it challenges Pfeiffer (N.C.) University in its home opener Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Michael Baggetta, the third Ferrum head coach in program history, begins his fourth year at the helm. His career record is 11-30.

Midfielder Mackoy Bodmer returns for his senior season after scoring 13 goals and passing out 10 assists during last year’s shortened season.

Bodmer has netted 67 goals in three seasons and needs 33 tallies to become the third player in program history to score 100 or more career goals.

Also among the returnees is former Franklin County prep standout Thomas Jackson, a sophomore.