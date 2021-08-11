 Skip to main content
Panthers begin preparations for Adams' first full season in charge this week
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Titus Jones steps up into the pocket to avoid the rush of an Emory & Henry College defender during a spring 2021 match-up between the Panthers and the Wasps at W.B. Adams Stadium, won by Emory & Henry, 17-0. Ferrum opens its fall 2021 season Saturday, Sept. 4 at Adams Stadium against Averett University.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s football team begins preseason practice Thursday in preparation for its first fall campaign since 2019 and its first fall season under the head coaching guidance of alumnus Cleive Adams.

The Panthers played a five-game slate in the spring against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) competition and finished 2-3 with setbacks to Emory & Henry College (17-0) and Bridgewater College (26-16) at W.B. Adams Stadium and at Hampden-Sydney College (49-21) and road victories over Guilford (N.C.) College (41-12) and Southern Virginia University (33-28).

Southern Virginia has departed the ODAC for the USA South Athletic Conference and is not on Ferrum’s fall slate.

Emory & Henry, which is transitioning to NCAA Division II, is playing Ferrum, Bridgewater, Randolph-Macon College, Hampden-Sydney, Shenandoah University, Washington and Lee University and Guilford, but is not eligible for the ODAC championship.

Ferrum opens its season at Adams Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 4 against Averett University, which is in its swan-song season in the USA South—it moves to the ODAC beginning in 2022-23.

The Panthers open date is Sept. 11.

Nine straight weeks of games follow with a visit to former USA South rival Christopher Newport University on Sept. 18 and a home game against Apprentice on Sept. 25.

ODAC play starts Saturday, Oct. 2 when reigning conference champion Randolph-Macon visits Adams Stadium.

The Panthers travel to Bridgewater on Oct. 9, then return to Adams Stadium to face Shenandoah for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 16.

A visit to Hampden-Sydney is slated for Saturday, Oct. 23. The Panthers close the month against Guilford, a day before Halloween. The Senior Day contest also serves as the college’s Hall of Fame game.

Ferrum is on the road for both of its November games: at Washington and Lee on Nov. 6 and at Emory & Henry on Nov. 13.

