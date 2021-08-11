Panthers begin preparations for Adams' first full season in charge this week

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s football team begins preseason practice Thursday in preparation for its first fall campaign since 2019 and its first fall season under the head coaching guidance of alumnus Cleive Adams.

The Panthers played a five-game slate in the spring against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) competition and finished 2-3 with setbacks to Emory & Henry College (17-0) and Bridgewater College (26-16) at W.B. Adams Stadium and at Hampden-Sydney College (49-21) and road victories over Guilford (N.C.) College (41-12) and Southern Virginia University (33-28).

Southern Virginia has departed the ODAC for the USA South Athletic Conference and is not on Ferrum’s fall slate.

Emory & Henry, which is transitioning to NCAA Division II, is playing Ferrum, Bridgewater, Randolph-Macon College, Hampden-Sydney, Shenandoah University, Washington and Lee University and Guilford, but is not eligible for the ODAC championship.

Ferrum opens its season at Adams Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 4 against Averett University, which is in its swan-song season in the USA South—it moves to the ODAC beginning in 2022-23.

The Panthers open date is Sept. 11.