Panthers capture four titles at Star City Classic

SALEM - Four Ferrum College wrestlers captured individual weight-class championships and three others reaped runner-up accolades at the Star City Classic, contested this past weekend at the Salem Civic Center.
Winning championships for the Panthers were 2020 All-American Braden Homsey at 197 pounds, two-time All-American Levi Englman (2019, 2020) at 133 pounds, Elijah Martin at 174 pounds and Justin Gray at 157 pounds.
Placing second were 2019 All-American Mario Vasquez at 141 pounds, Christian Hite at 157 pounds and Austin Smith at 165 pounds.
Liberty University won four weight class titles: at 149 pounds, 165 pounds, 184 pounds and 285 pounds and Averett University earned two weight class championships: at 125 pounds and 141 pounds.
Homsey, a junior, posted a 4-0 record and won one bout by major decision.
Englman was 3-0 with wins by pin and a major decision.
Guy was 3-0 with two wins by pin.
Martin was 3-0 with a wins by pins and a technical fall.
Vasquez won bouts by pin and a major decision, while Hite and Smith, who won a bout by pin.
Placing third for the Panthers were J.D. McMillin at 125 pounds (2-1, pin, major decision) and Cris Reynoso at 174 pounds (4-1, two pins, major decision). Taking fourth was Joshua Johnson at 174 pounds (2-2, pin).
Ryan Riggs made his debut as Ferrum's head coach in the event.
Rigss has been on the Panthers' staff since July 2016; he was promoted to the head coaching post in March 2020.
In his first year Riggs was part of Ferrum's 2017 East Region championship squad and he was voted Regional Assistant Coach of the Year.
"I'm very happy with the effort and competitiveness that was displayed (in the tournament). I'm grateful for the men being able to compete during these times and they definitely made the most of it,'' Riggs said.
"Everyone has been making big sacrifices with the challenges we have been facing, the hard work and dedication is paying off.
"We will continue to build and grow off of (this tournament),'' Riggs said.
Also competing for Ferrum were Sheldon Mills (0-2 at 133 pounds), Hayden Funck (1-2 at 141 pounds), Jonathan Ward (0-2 at 141 pounds), Tyler Ramirez (2-2 at 149 pounds), Charles Tisby (0-2 at 149 pounds), Caden Dalton (0-2 at 149 pounds), Steven Muller (0-2 at 149 pounds), Isaac Hudson (1-2 at 157 pounds), Brandon Harrison (2-1 with a pin at 165 pounds), Dustin Martinez-Skarin (0-2 at 174 pounds), David Thomas (0-2 at 197 pounds), Rayshawn Dixon 91-2 at 285 pounds) and George Mitchell (1-2 with a pin at 285 pounds).
Ferrum returns to action tonight at 7 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium against Emory & Henry College, a first-year intercollegiate squad.