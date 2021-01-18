Panthers capture four titles at Star City Classic

Ryan Riggs made his debut as Ferrum's head coach in the event.

Rigss has been on the Panthers' staff since July 2016; he was promoted to the head coaching post in March 2020.

In his first year Riggs was part of Ferrum's 2017 East Region championship squad and he was voted Regional Assistant Coach of the Year.

"I'm very happy with the effort and competitiveness that was displayed (in the tournament). I'm grateful for the men being able to compete during these times and they definitely made the most of it,'' Riggs said.

"Everyone has been making big sacrifices with the challenges we have been facing, the hard work and dedication is paying off.

"We will continue to build and grow off of (this tournament),'' Riggs said.

Also competing for Ferrum were Sheldon Mills (0-2 at 133 pounds), Hayden Funck (1-2 at 141 pounds), Jonathan Ward (0-2 at 141 pounds), Tyler Ramirez (2-2 at 149 pounds), Charles Tisby (0-2 at 149 pounds), Caden Dalton (0-2 at 149 pounds), Steven Muller (0-2 at 149 pounds), Isaac Hudson (1-2 at 157 pounds), Brandon Harrison (2-1 with a pin at 165 pounds), Dustin Martinez-Skarin (0-2 at 174 pounds), David Thomas (0-2 at 197 pounds), Rayshawn Dixon 91-2 at 285 pounds) and George Mitchell (1-2 with a pin at 285 pounds).