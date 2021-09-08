 Skip to main content
Panthers claim first triumph, stop 11-match skid
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Panthers claim first triumph, stop 11-match skid

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Four players combined for 22 kills Tuesday as Ferrum College's volleyball team won its first match since its 2019 season-finale,  3-0 over Salem (N.C.) College in a non-conference contest.

The Panthers stopped an 11-match losing streak with the victory - they finished 0-8 during this past spring's campaign and had opened the fall season with three consecutive setbacks.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 25-22.

In the first set, a 9-0 surge by Ferrum produced a 14-4 lead, and Ferrum closed the set with an Airiana Beverley kill.

In the second set, the Panthers led 14-12, then outscored the Spirits, 11-8, to take a 2-0 match advantage.

In the third set, the Panthers responded to a 13-9 deficit with a 16-9  scoring surge to complete the sweep, the Panthers' first since October 24 when they shut out Mary Baldwin University 3-0 in Staunton.

Ferrum finished the match with a .067 hitting percentage to .000 for Salem. Also, Ferrum held edges in blocks (8.0 -4.0), digs (61-52) and aces (7-1).

"We were able to focus on our consistency. While we are making positional changes, the team has been able to adapt to those adjustments now that we are getting a better feel for the court,'' Panthers head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.

"We are excited to finally get one in the 'W' column, but now it's time to prepare for the Maroon Classic and continuing to improve every day.''

Beverley and Sami Kircher each netted six kills and M'Kayla McBride and Taylor Joyner each collected five kills.

Arielle Tritt distributed 15 assists and Shelby Waltrip passed out seven.

Defensively, Joyner totaled 16 digs and Waltrip registered 13.

Anna Rymer recorded four blocks (one solo, three assist); Beverley had a solo block and a block assist and Tritt and Kircher each had two block assists.

Valeria Rosa Lopez led Salem with eight kills, 17 digs and one ace, while Brooklyn Snow tallied three blocks.

The Panthers return to action this weekend with four matches in two days in the Maroon Classic, hosted by Roanoke College.

Ferrum plays North Carolina Wesleyan College at 1 p.m. and Greensboro (N.C.) College today.

On Saturday, the Panthers are matched against Methodist (N.C.) University at 10 a.m. and Mary Baldwin University at 4 p.m.

