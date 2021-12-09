Panthers claim second straight triumph, 65-52

HARRISONBURG—Cameron Hawkins’ double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds—both of which were game-best totals—propelled Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team to its second-straight victory: a 65-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph over Eastern Mennonite University Wednesday.

The Panthers (3-6, 2-2 ODAC) squared their ODAC record with the win, their second on the road this year.

“A great road win. I thought we did a good job of attacking their zone (defense) and getting quality shots, especially in the third quarter,’’ Ferrum head coach Bryan Harvey said.

“(Eastern Mennonite) picked up its pressure in the fourth quarter and we struggled at times, but we settled down and finished strong.’’

Ferrum took control of the contest in third quarter, a period the Panthers won by nine points, 23-14.

The surge produced a 12-point, 49-37 advantage.

Ferrum led by 19 points, 49-30, at the 2:34 mark of the third period, courtesy of a lay-up by Kayla Cabiness.

The Panthers edged the Royals in the final frame 16-15.