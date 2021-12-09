Panthers claim second straight triumph, 65-52

HARRISONBURG—Cameron Hawkins’ double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds—both of which were game-best totals—propelled Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team to its second-straight victory: a 65-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph over Eastern Mennonite University Wednesday.
The Panthers (3-6, 2-2 ODAC) squared their ODAC record with the win, their second on the road this year.
“A great road win. I thought we did a good job of attacking their zone (defense) and getting quality shots, especially in the third quarter,’’ Ferrum head coach Bryan Harvey said.
“(Eastern Mennonite) picked up its pressure in the fourth quarter and we struggled at times, but we settled down and finished strong.’’
Ferrum took control of the contest in third quarter, a period the Panthers won by nine points, 23-14.
The surge produced a 12-point, 49-37 advantage.
Ferrum led by 19 points, 49-30, at the 2:34 mark of the third period, courtesy of a lay-up by Kayla Cabiness.
The Panthers edged the Royals in the final frame 16-15.
The Royals (3-6, 0-4 ODAC) cut the deficit to eight points, 54-46, on a Trinity Price jumper with 5:48 remaining.
Moments later, Hawkins was fouled and converted a pair of free throws to make the count 63-51.
Cabiness, who hit three 3-point field goals, finished with 19 points and Aisha Martin distributed a game-best four assists.
Mya Hamlet tallied 19 points for the Royals, while Chyna Roberts grabbed eight rebounds and Price passed out three assists.
Ferrum converted 44.6% (25 of 56) of its shots and limited Eastern Mennonite to 28.8% (19 of 66) shooting.
The Panthers won the rebounding battle, 49-36, and held advantages in assists (11-9), points off turnovers (18-15), second-chance points (12-5), points in the paint (34-26) and fast-break points (13-8).
Eastern Mennonite’s reserves outscored Ferrum’s bench players, 7-6.
The Panthers overcame 26 turnovers; the Royals committed 18 miscues.
“We need to keep stacking good practices together and getting better,’’ Harvey said.
“I’m happy four our players, they have changed their approach and it’s starting to show. Hopefully, that will encourage them to continue to do things the right way.’’
Ferrum’s next game is Wednesday, Dec. 15 against Salem (N.C.) College.