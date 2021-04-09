Panthers claim seventh win, 22-5 over Randolph

Bianca Cellitto and Natalie Hughes each scored twice for the Panthers during the match’s closing stages.

In all, 10 players scored for the Panthers: Cooper with five goals, Harley with four goals, Tyler, Anderson, Hughes, Allen and Cellitto each with two goals and Harvey, Reynolds and Reagan Aldridge each with one goal.

Ten of Ferrum’s goals were produced by an assist.

Hughes passed out three assists, while Aldridge, Harvey and Cellitto each distributed two assists and Harley had one assist.

Randolph senior Sarah Perry (Franklin County) scored twice in the second half on four shots, three of which were on goal. She won seven draw controls.

Perry ranks third in career goals for Randolph with 110.

Also scoring for Randolph were Alexis Bossi and Sophia Cirone each with one goal.

Each of Randolph’s goals was an unassisted tally.

Ferrum outshot Randolph, 26-8, claimed possession of 17 ground balls to five for Randolph, won 14 of the match’s 26 draw controls and was 7 of 8 in free-position shots as opposed to Randolph’s 4 of 7 clip.

Randolph committed 18 turnovers to seven for the Panthers.