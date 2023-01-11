Panthers claim third straight win, 75-70

FERRUM—Calvin Washington tallied a game-best 25 points Saturday in leading Ferrum College to a 75-70 non-conference men’s basketball triumph over Regent University Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Washington was 11 of 19 from the field.

The Panthers (7-7) squared their overall record with the victory and surpassed their win total (6) from a year ago.

The contest was tied at 59, 61 and 67 over the closing 5:18.

During that juncture, Regent (1-7) led 61-59, 63-61 and 65-64, while Ferrum led 64-63, 70-69, 72-69, 72-70 and at game’s end.

Tahli Oden totaled 14 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Panthers. He played the entire game.

The Panthers, who led 32-30 at intermission, employed eight players. and made 50% (27 of 54) of their shots from the field.

The contest featured 10 lead changes and 10 ties.

The Panthers led for 31:57; the Royals led for 3:08.

Ferrum’s largest lead was 11 points with 14:26 left.

Ferrum held advantages in points in the paint (42-40) and bench points (20-17) at game’s end, while Regent held edges in second-chance points (9-8) and fast break points (19-10).

The Royals won the rebounding battle, 40-34.

The two teams combined for 83 points after intermission.

Alfredo Abel-Rivera, who was 4 of 4 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line, finished with 15 points.

Johnny Franklin (3) and Oden (2) accounted for Ferrum’s five 3-point field goals.

Stanley Adjei led Regent with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Two other players scored in double figures for the Royals: one with 16 points and one with 14 points.

Ferrum’s victory is its third in a row.

The Panthers return to action today (Wed. Jan. 11) at Hampden-Sydney College.

Bridgewater downs Ferrum women by 23BRIDGEWATER—Erika Nettles produced a double-double, 10 points, 14 rebounds, in leading Bridgewater College to a 58-35 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College Saturday.

Bridgewater claimed its 10th win of the season, its fifth in conference play.

Kayla Cabiness led Ferrum (5-9, 1-6 ODAC) with nine points.

Ferrum returns to action tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 11) against ODAC rival Hollins University in Roanoke at 7 p.m.

Eagles win league opener, stop skidMONETA—Franklin County’s boys varsity basketball team bested Staunton River by 27 points, 70-43.

The contest was the 2022-2023 Blue Ridge District opener for both clubs.

The Eagles (8-4, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) stops a three-game losing streak with the victory.

Jayvees top Staunton River in league openerMONETA—Franklin County’s boys junior varsity basketball team defeated Staunton River, 44-39 in the 2022-2023 Blue Ridge District opener for both clubs.

The Eagles (4-6, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) halts a two-game losing streak with the win.

Franklin County girls split gamesFranklin County’s girls varsity basketball team opened Blue Ridge District play with a win over Staunton River.

The Eagles (7-5, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) defeated the Golden Eagles, 37-22 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Saturday, Franklin County traveled to the Richmond area for a non-league match-up against Cosby and lost to the Titans, 33-29.

After a 5-1 start, the Eagles are 2-4 in their last six games.

Jayvee girls win 1 of 2 gamesFranklin County’s girls junior varsity basketball team opened Blue Ridge District play with a 31-14 triumph over Staunton River at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Saturday, the Eagles (5-4, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) lost to Cosby on the road, 36-18.