Panthers compete in Craddock Coaches Classic

LYNCHBURG—Former Franklin County prep distance runner Clayton Stanford, a Ferrum College freshman, finished third in the men’s 10,000-meter run in Saturday’s Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic at the University of Lynchburg.
Stanford crossed the finish line in 36:15.06.
The 4x400 relay team of Kevin Tate, Dom Philpot, Seth Shaffer and Domonique Veney placed fourth in 3:31.45.
In the men’s 100-meter dash, Joshua Ellerbe came in 18th in 11.9 seconds. Also competing in the event for the Panthers were Damauri McPherson (11.47 seconds), Chris Anderson (11.64 seconds), Jerrick Ayers (11.73 seconds), Darrian Johnson (11.87 seconds) and James Banks Jr. (12.70 seconds).
Philpot placed 11th in the 400-meter run in 51.25 seconds while Alberto Pineiro (53.30 seconds) and Shaffer (53.76 seconds) ran in the event.
Veney came in 16th in the men’s 800-meter run in 1:59.25, while Tate (2:05.50), Roy Garcia (2:15.34) and Clay Smith (2:24.32) were next for the Panthers.
Tysen Gotschi finished 22nd in the 1,500-meter run in 4:23.66.
Genesis Pineiro took seventh in the women’s 800-meter run in 2:29.54.
Also racing for the Panthers in the event were Abigail McGovern (2:58.96) and Escarlen Vasquez (3:19.63).
Elina Baltins competed in the 400-meter run and posted a finishing time of 1:09.65.
Ferrum’s next meet is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championships, Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1 at the University of Lynchburg.
NOTES: Saturday’s meet is named in honor of Craddock, a Ferrum Alumni Sports Hall of Fame inductee in 1995.
Craddock was MVP of the 1965 track team and also played football for the Panthers. He competed and lettered in track at Lynchburg College.
Craddock earned his master’s in education from the University of Virginia
Craddock coached high school track and field for eight years during which his teams compiled a 117-8 dual meet record and won three Virginia state championships.
Later, as the head track and field coach at Virginia from 1983-1985, Craddock won three Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) titles.
Craddock was named head men’s and women’s track and field coach at the University of North Carolina in 1985.
During his tenure with the Tar Heels, Craddock was voted ACC Coach of the Year 14 times.
Craddock guided the Tar Heels to 18 ACC titles.
In 18 years as a college head coach, Craddock’s athletes won more than 180 All-American awards.