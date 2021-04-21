Panthers compete in Craddock Coaches Classic

Elina Baltins competed in the 400-meter run and posted a finishing time of 1:09.65.

Ferrum’s next meet is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championships, Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1 at the University of Lynchburg.

NOTES: Saturday’s meet is named in honor of Craddock, a Ferrum Alumni Sports Hall of Fame inductee in 1995.

Craddock was MVP of the 1965 track team and also played football for the Panthers. He competed and lettered in track at Lynchburg College.

Craddock earned his master’s in education from the University of Virginia

Craddock coached high school track and field for eight years during which his teams compiled a 117-8 dual meet record and won three Virginia state championships.

Later, as the head track and field coach at Virginia from 1983-1985, Craddock won three Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) titles.

Craddock was named head men’s and women’s track and field coach at the University of North Carolina in 1985.

During his tenure with the Tar Heels, Craddock was voted ACC Coach of the Year 14 times.

Craddock guided the Tar Heels to 18 ACC titles.