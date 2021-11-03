Panthers compete in ODAC Cross Country Championships

“Every one of our women (achieved) personal-best (times) in the past couple of meets. I really wish our men were a little healthier going into the ODAC Championships. We have been battling some injuries the past few weeks, and that hampered the performances of some of our guys.

“I’m proud of how hard (our men’s team) worked and I appreciate some of them being ‘team guys’ and gutting it out this weekend despite not being anywhere close to 100%,’’ White said.

Former Franklin County prep distance runner Harper Dillon, a Hollins freshman, placed 54th in 28.58.2.

The top seven finishers in the men’s and women’s races earned first-team all-conference honors.

Runners placing eighth through 14th in the men’s and women’s events received second-team all-conference laurels.

Sparks annd Lagunas are the Runners of the Meet; Fingerhut and Dell are the Rookies of the Meet and Isaac Alderfer of Eastern Mennonite and Burnett are the Scholar Athletes.