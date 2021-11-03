Panthers compete in ODAC Cross Country Championships

BRIDGEWATER - University of Lynchburg swept top men’s and women’s team and individual accolades in Saturday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Cross Country Championships, hosted by Bridgewater College.
In the 8K men’s race, Lynchburg was victorious with 22 points, followed by Washington and Lee (45), Roanoke College (119), Eastern Mennoite University (132), Bridgewater (136), Randolph (150), Shenandoah University (165), Hampden-Sydney College (224) and Ferrum College (246).
Max Sparks of Lynchburg won the individual crown in 26:28.3.
Teammate Frank Csorba (26:29.1) finished second, followed by Josh Fingerhut (26:34.6) of Washington and Lee, Sam Lianeza (26:35.1) of Lynchburg, Drew Woodfolk (26:40.0) of Washington and Lee, Chamberlain Zulauf (26:50.5) of Roanoke and Harrison Ladd (26:52.4) of Lynchburg placed second through seventh.
Finishing eighth through14th were Brennan Straits (26:54.8) of Lynchburg, Connor McCoy (26:57.0) of Lynchburg, Bryce Davis (27:00.7) of Lynchburg, Ethan Bernstein (27:07.1) of Washington and Lee, Jackson Jacobs (27:07.5) of Washington and Lee, Peter Smith (27:14.2) of Roanoke College and William Fowler (27:17.5) of Lynchburg.
Tysen Gotschi was Ferrum’s top competitor - he placed 54th in a field of 96 runners in 29:34.8
Following Gotschi were Domonique Veney in 63rd, Kevin Tate in 73rd, Elliot Howard in 79th, Noah Swaney in 80th and Greyson Crouch in 90th.
In the 6K women’s race, Lynchburg was triumphant with 26 points, followed by Waashington and Lee (33), Eastern Mennonite (111), Shenandoah (112), Bridgewater (119), Roanoke (152), Sweet Briar College (218), Virginia Wesleyan University (234), Hollins University (251), Ferrum (281) and Randolph (296).
Kelsey Lagunas of Lybnchburg captured the individual crown in 23:28.8.
Placing second through seventh were Avery Schiffman (23:42.6) of Washington and Lee, Stephanie Burnett (23:51.4) of Lynchburg, Allison Dell (24:176.1) of Lynchburg, Carolyn Todd (24:17.6) of Washington and Lee, Sarah James (24:18.8) of Lynchburg and Elisa Molinaro (24:22.7) of Washington and Lee.
Finishing eighth through 14th were Claire Hamlet (24:29.0) of Washington and Lee, Emily Smeds (24:29.5) of Bridgewater, Erin Atkinson (24:30.0) of Shenandoah, Parker Hawk (24:32.2) of Washington and Lee, Lauren Massey (24:35.5) of Lynchburg, Mimi Kemp (24:42.5) of Washington and Lee and Allison Shelly (24:50.6) of Eastern Mennonite.
Erin Reynolds placed 51st in a field of 91 runners in 28:23.8 to pace the Panthers.
Following Reynolds were Genesis Pineiro in 57th, Jordan Hairston in 81st, Abigail McGovern in 83rd and Escarlen Vasquez in 91st.
“I’m very proud of our young men and women. They’ve worked hard all year,’’ Panthers head coach Mark White said.
“Every one of our women (achieved) personal-best (times) in the past couple of meets. I really wish our men were a little healthier going into the ODAC Championships. We have been battling some injuries the past few weeks, and that hampered the performances of some of our guys.
“I’m proud of how hard (our men’s team) worked and I appreciate some of them being ‘team guys’ and gutting it out this weekend despite not being anywhere close to 100%,’’ White said.
Former Franklin County prep distance runner Harper Dillon, a Hollins freshman, placed 54th in 28.58.2.
The top seven finishers in the men’s and women’s races earned first-team all-conference honors.
Runners placing eighth through 14th in the men’s and women’s events received second-team all-conference laurels.
Sparks annd Lagunas are the Runners of the Meet; Fingerhut and Dell are the Rookies of the Meet and Isaac Alderfer of Eastern Mennonite and Burnett are the Scholar Athletes.