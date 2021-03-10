Panthers conquer Monarchs twice on their home diamond

FERRUM—After playing its first six games away from American National Bank Field, Ferrum College’s softball team made a successful 2021 home field debut with a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Methodist (N.C.) University, 5-0 and 7-2.
The Panthers (4-4), playing their third twin bill in four days, squared their record with the sweep.
In the first game, the Panthers’ first shut-out win of the season, Ferrum broke a scoreless stalemate by tallying two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Panthers completed the triumph with a three-run sixth.
Ferrum outhit Methodist (1-9), 7-3, and each team played error-free softball.
Keri Hamlett stroked a double for the Panthers and Emily Cook belted a home run, a two-run shot that accounted for her team’s initial and winning runs.
A single by pitcher Skyler Swaney drove in two of Ferrum’s sixth-inning runs.
Swaney (3-2) tossed six scoreless frames in her triumph. She permitted four hits and struck out two. She faced 21 batters.
Ashton Lambeth worked the seventh inning in relief and retired three of the four batters she faced.
Methodist employed two pitchers.
Ashlynn Elliott doubled for the Monarchs.
In game two, the Panthers erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring one run in the last of the fourth and five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Ferrum manufactured its final run in its half of the sixth.
Methodist scored once in the second and once in the sixth.
The Panthers outhit the Monarchs, 9-8, and each team committed an error.
Taylor Bowen smacked a double for Methodist, while Olivia Fox stroked a double for Ferrum.
Erin Nelson (1-2) worked six innings in the pitching circle to earn her first win. She surrendered eight hits and one earned run.
Nelson faced 25 batters.
Lambeth tossed a perfect seventh inning in relief.
Methodist used two pitchers.
Freshman second baseman Breanna Weaver, a former Franklin County prep standout, was 1 of 4 with a walk, a run and an RBI in the two games.
Ferrum returns to action Sunday in Staunton against Mary Baldwin University. The non-conference doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
Panthers finish 2-2 at Mountain Mash softball tournamentSALEM—Ferrum College picked up a pair of wins over the weekend in the Mountain Mash softball tournament at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex.
The Panthers (2-4) defeated Roanoke College, 8-3, on the first day and Adrian (Mich.) College, 5-3 on the second day.
The Panthers lost to Roanoke, 5-4, on day two and fell to Adrian, 3-2 on day.
Ferrum’s win over the Maroons on the first day stopped a three-game losing streak; its loss to the Maroons on the second day ended a two-game winning streak.
In Friday’s win over Roanoke, Ferrum limited Roanoke to two hits and benefited from three errors, while playing error-free defense.
The Panthers collected nine hits, including a double by Skyla Strohm.
Ferrum erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring eight unanswered runs: two in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.
In Friday’s loss to Adrian, the Panthers totaled eight hits, including a double by Arielle Eure.
Ferrum scored one run in the first and tied the count at 2 in the seventh. Adrian tallied the winning run in the last of the eighth.
Each team committed one error.
In Saturday’s win over Adrian, the Panthers overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ferrum outhit Adrian, 11-8, and each team played error-free defense.
Tori Scott had a double for the Panthers, while Katie Connolly belted a home run for Adrian.
In Saturday’s loss to Roanoke, the Maroons, guided by head coach Mike Mitchell, a Ferrum alumnus and former baseball player, erased a 4-2 deficit by scoring three runs in the last of the seventh.
The Maroons led 2-0 after the first before the Panthers responded with single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Roanoke outhit Ferrum, 14-9, and each team committed one error.
Scott and Emily Cook each had a double for Ferrum, while Roanoke countered with three doubles: one each by Rachel Sirbaugh, Maskayla Austin and Gabby Fox.
Lynchburg takes
two from FerrumLYNCHBURG—In what may or may not be a preview of things to come, the University of Lynchburg swept Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball rival Ferrum College, 9-4 and 17-3, in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday at Fox Field.
The Panthers (1-4), who have lost four straight games, return to the Hornets’ home field later this season for a league twin bill.
In the first game, each team recorded seven hits, and Lynchburg (4-6) overcame three errors in its victory.
In the second game, which was stopped after 7 1/2 innings, Lynchburg outhit Ferrum, 11-7, and benefited from six Panthers defensive miscues.
The Hornets led 8-2 in the first game after scoring once in the second, three times in the third and four times in thr fourth. They tallied their final run in the last of the sixth.
Ferrum led 2-1 through 2 1/2 innings and manufactured single runs in the fifth and seventh frames.
Will Davis (0-1) was charged with the loss for Ferrum after yielding five hits, three walks and seven earned runs in four innings.
Zack Potts (1-0) tossed five innings of relief for Lynchburg to earn his first win of the seasdon.
For Ferrum, Ozzie Torres was 2 of 5 with two doubles and Isaac Yeaman drove in two runs with a first-inning single.
For Lynchburg, Garrett Jackson belted a home run, while Avery Neaves smacked a triple and Holden Fiedler had a double.
In game two, Lynchburg led 10-0 after scoring five runs in the first inning and five runs in the second.
The Hornets added single runs in the third and fifth and completed the victory with a five-run, sixth-inning surge.
The Panthers scored twice in the second and once in the third.
Lynchburg committed two errors.
Ferrum’s Carlton Redd (1-1) absorbed the loss. He lasted 2/3 of an inning, permitting two hits, three walks and four earned runs.
Lynchburg’s Brandon Pond (1-2) struck out seven in six inning for the victory.
The Hornets got two doubles and a home run from Neaves and a double from Cameron Lane.
For Ferrum, Rufus Hurdle belted a double and Grey Sherfey smacked a triple.
Lynchburg blanks
Ferrum in men’s tennisFERRUM—University of Lynchburg swept singles and doubles play Saturday in a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis triumph over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
The contest was the season opener for both clubs.
The Hornets (1-0, 1-0 in the ODAC) won three, eight-game pro sets in doubles by scores of 8-4, 8-1 and 8-0.
Lynchburg captured the six singles matches in striaght sets, winning six of the 12 sets by 6-0 scores.
Ferrum (0-1, 0-1 in the ODAC) won 11 games in singles: two each at position Nos. 1 and 2 (Jose Villacis and Patrick Marsh), six at No. 3 (Jacob Glass) and one at No. 4 (Dakota McDaniel).
The duos of Villacis and Marsh, Glass and McDaniel and Aaron. Miller and Zach Everson competed for the Panthers in doubles.
Ferrum’s next match is Friday against Johnson (Tenn.) University on the road. Match time is 3 p.m.
Ferrum routs Pfeiffer to extend winning streak
FERRUM—Paced by a pair of seven-goal stanzas, Ferrum College ran its current winning streak to eight matches with a 14-1 non-conference women’s lacrosse rout of Pfeiffer (N.C.) University Friday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
With the win, Ferrum (4-0) matched its victory total from last year’s abbreviated campaign, a season that ended with a 4-0 mark.
The Falcons, who opened their season with the setback, tallied their lone goal in the first half.
The Panthers netted the match’s first seven goals, then answered the Falcons’ goal with a second, seven-goal surge after intermission.
Erin Reynolds paced Ferrum with four goals, while Willow Cooper tallied three,Kaitlyn Harley, Natalie Hughes and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) each netted two and Reagan Aldridge totaled one.
Aldridge distributed two assists, while Harvey and Reynolds each passed out one.
Meredith Manson scored an unassisted goal for the Falcons (0-1).
Ferrum outshot Pfeiffer, 33-9, and claimed possession of 25 ground balls to 19 for Pfeiffer.
The Panthers won 12 draw controls to five for the Falcons, and the Panthers were 5 of 9 on free-position shots as opposed to the Falcons’ 0 of 1 clip.
Pfeiffer committed 32 turnovers to Ferrum’s 25.
“I am proud of my team for our effort. We had multiple people score,’’ Panthers head coach Karen Harvey said.
“However, we can clean up our turnovers. Overall, we shared the ball well and our defense was solid.’’
Ferrum goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck collected three saves in 60 minutes of play, while Pfeiffer netminder Jordan Pendergraft recorded 11 saves in 60 minutes of action.
Reynolds claimed possession of seven ground balls for Ferrum, while Alexis Murriel won possession of six for Pfeiffer.