Panthers conquer Monarchs twice on their home diamond

In the second game, which was stopped after 7 1/2 innings, Lynchburg outhit Ferrum, 11-7, and benefited from six Panthers defensive miscues.

The Hornets led 8-2 in the first game after scoring once in the second, three times in the third and four times in thr fourth. They tallied their final run in the last of the sixth.

Ferrum led 2-1 through 2 1/2 innings and manufactured single runs in the fifth and seventh frames.

Will Davis (0-1) was charged with the loss for Ferrum after yielding five hits, three walks and seven earned runs in four innings.

Zack Potts (1-0) tossed five innings of relief for Lynchburg to earn his first win of the seasdon.

For Ferrum, Ozzie Torres was 2 of 5 with two doubles and Isaac Yeaman drove in two runs with a first-inning single.

For Lynchburg, Garrett Jackson belted a home run, while Avery Neaves smacked a triple and Holden Fiedler had a double.

In game two, Lynchburg led 10-0 after scoring five runs in the first inning and five runs in the second.

The Hornets added single runs in the third and fifth and completed the victory with a five-run, sixth-inning surge.