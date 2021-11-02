Panthers conquer Quakers in home finale

FERRUM - Ferrum College scored multiple touchdowns in the first, second and third quarters Saturday and produced more than 500 yards of offense in defeating Guilford (N.C.) College, 57-35 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football shootout Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
With the win, Ferrum (6-2, 3-2 in the ODAC) secures its first winning season in football since 2017, and the Panthers can finish no worse than .500 in league play after being tabbed for a sixth-place finish in the seven-team conference in preseason.
Also, the victory is the 200th of Ferrum’s NCAA Division III era, which began in 1985.
Five head coaches have contributed to the 200 wins: Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper, Rob Grande and current head coach Clevie Adams, now in his second year.
The 2021 campaign is Ferrumn’s 37th Division III season.
Ferrum’s record is 200-165-1; it has averaged 5 1/2 wins a season.
Guilford (1-6, 0-5) suffered its sixth straight loss.
Panthers senior quarterback Titus Jones established program records for single-game touchdown passes (6), single-season touchdown passes (20), and single-season passing yards (2,000).
Jones is the first Ferrum quarterback of its Division III era to throw for 2,000 yards in a season. He averages 250 yards-per-game and with two games remaining, 2,500 passing yards are within reach.
Jones completed 16 of 23 passes for 239 yards.
The two teams combined for 92 points, with 57 of those points coming in the first half, and 898 yards of offense.
Ferrum’s win is its third in a row in a series the Panthers lead 18-9.
The Quakers have yielded 50 or more points in four games this season and 60 or more points once.
Ferrum’s 57 points is the most the Panthers have scored since their 81-0 beatdown of non-conference foe Greensboro (N.C.) College at home during the 2018 season.
The Panthers entered their final home game of the season on the heels of a 42-28 conference road loss to Hampden-Sydney College.
‘“It was a great team win, and I’m so pleased with how our guys bounced back from last week,’’ Adams said of his eighth win as Ferrum’s head coach.
“Our coaches made adjustments in the second half and gave us the opportunity to pull away,’’
“Personally, what an individual performance by Titus. His efforts, coupled with the improvements we’ve made over the last couple of weeks, have helped us to become a better team,’’ Adams said.
Guilford scored first and led 7-0 before Ferrum tallied three consecutive touchdowns to build a 21-7 edge, an advantage its would not surrender.
A 76-yard return of the game’s opening kickoff by Guilford set up its first TD - a 5-yard run by Paulie Menegay.
Jones completed his first TD pass to Kai Bowers to square the count.
The Panthers’ final two TDs of the first frame were rushing ones, covering 54 yards by Joshua Ellerbe and 4 yards by Joe Burris.
The Quakers ended the surge when Burke Nettles made a 27-yard field goal.
The Panthers responded with a 51-yard TD hook-up between Jones and Christian Caldwell.
Guilford cut the deficit to 12 points, 28-16, after Bailey Baker completed a scoring pass to James Rice.
The Quakers tried to slice the deficit to 10 points, but their 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Burris scored his second TD with 1:20 remaining before intermission when he caught a 39-yard TD pass from Jones.
Guilford scored its third TD on the final play of the half, but failed to make a 2-point try, leaving the difference at 13 points, 35-22.
Tre Alexander caught two TD passes in the second half, covering 69 and 44 yards. He finished the game with 1`64 receiving yards.
Baker threw for 353 yards and Menegay rushed for 26.
Baker was 22 of 35 with 4 TDs and one interception.
Jones threw for three TDs after halftime: one to Daniel Lamb for 13 yards on a pass he caught by outjumping multiple Guilford defenders who were face-guarding him; one to Tmahdae Penn covering 42 yards; and one to Nic Cook covering 19 yards.
Ellerbe rushed for 102 yards on eight totes and Caldwell had 51 receiving yards.
Billy Higgins led Ferrum’s defense with 10 tackles, a sack annd a tackle for loss.
Each team committed one turnover.
The Panthers held a 30:10 to 29:50 edge in time of possession.
Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against Washington and Lee University, which is in first place in the ODAC with a 4-0 league record.
Kickoff at Wilson Field in Lexington is 1 p.m.
The Generals, who have won both of the previous two league match-ups against the Panthers (38-35 in 2018 and 30-10 in 2019), need one win in their final two conference games to clinch the ODAC championships and earn an automatic qualifying berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Washington and Lee (7-1) brings a seven-game winning streak into the contest.
OLD DOMINION ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL STANDINGS
TEAM ODAC OVERALL
Washington and Lee 4-0 7-1
Randolph-Macon 4-1 8-1
Hampden-Sydney 3-1 4-4
Ferrum 3-2 6-2
Shenandoah 2-3 5-3
Bridgewater 0-4 3-5
Guilford 0-5 1-6
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Ferrum 57, Guilford 35
Randolph-Macon 45, Shenandoah 14
Washington and Lee 30, Emory & Henry 28
Hampden-Sydney 38, Apprentice 21
SATURDAY'S GAMES