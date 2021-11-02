Panthers conquer Quakers in home finale

Jones completed 16 of 23 passes for 239 yards.

The two teams combined for 92 points, with 57 of those points coming in the first half, and 898 yards of offense.

Ferrum’s win is its third in a row in a series the Panthers lead 18-9.

The Quakers have yielded 50 or more points in four games this season and 60 or more points once.

Ferrum’s 57 points is the most the Panthers have scored since their 81-0 beatdown of non-conference foe Greensboro (N.C.) College at home during the 2018 season.

The Panthers entered their final home game of the season on the heels of a 42-28 conference road loss to Hampden-Sydney College.

‘“It was a great team win, and I’m so pleased with how our guys bounced back from last week,’’ Adams said of his eighth win as Ferrum’s head coach.

“Our coaches made adjustments in the second half and gave us the opportunity to pull away,’’

“Personally, what an individual performance by Titus. His efforts, coupled with the improvements we’ve made over the last couple of weeks, have helped us to become a better team,’’ Adams said.