Panthers cruise to early lead, win with ease

Ferrum led for 37:05 of the game’s 40 minutes.

“I’m really proud of the way we shared the ball. We’re trying to play a little more up-tempo this year than we have in year’s past. We’re trying to give our kids a little more (offensive) freedom. “In doing that you’ve got to have trust in making the right play.

“(Against Randolph-Macon) we tried to do too much individual,’’ Harvey said of his team’s season-opening road loss to the ODAC’s reigning champion.

The Panthers dominated statistically—they held edges in points in the paint (32-18), second-chance points (11-2), fast-break points (15-6) and bench points (16-7).

Ferrum was triumphant despite committing 31 turnovers as opposed to eight miscues by Eastern Mennonite.

The Panthers made 43% (29 of 66) of their shots; they were 13 of 27 (48.1%) from the 3-point arc.

“For the shots that we took, we’ll take that most nights,’’ Harvey said. “I’d like to see our two-point percentage higher. In the fourth quarter, we rushed some things, maybe, we didn’t take our time as much and we got sloppy. The first two quarters, I was very pleased with the way we shot the ball.’’