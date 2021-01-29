Panthers cruise to early lead, win with ease

FERRUM—An 18-point lead that was achieved following the initial 10 minutes of play Tuesday provided Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team with a range of offensive options.
The result was a doubled spread in an 82-41 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over Eastern Mennonite in the Panthers’ 2021 home opener at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
“We just got off to a good start, We shot the ball well and had some energy on the defensive end,’’ Panthers bench boss Bryan Harvey said. “We just built on that.’’
The Panthers (1-1) led by 41points at the start of the final frame, 69-28, and once more, 71-30, prior to the game’s conclusion.
The difference was in the 30s from the 4:38 mark of the third period. The Royals (0-2) cut the gap to 33 points, 74-41, on a lay-up with 2:39 left, but from there, the Panthers finished the game with an 8-0 surge—one that was produced by two 3-point field goals and a deuce.
With the win, the Panthers end a four-game losing streak dating to last year.
Eastern Mennonite is the club that Ferrum conquered last year in Harrisonburg by three points, 58-55, to break a 31-game losing streak.
The Panthers surpassed the 80-point mark for the first time since an 83-65 triumph over North Carolina Wesleyan on their home floor in February 2018.
Also, the Panthers exceeded the mark in tallying 85 points in a road win over Salem (N.C.) College in January of that year.
Ferrum led 28-10 after the opening quarter. The Panthers trailed 8-5 before responding with a 20-0 run, then sophomore Kayla Cabiness finished the frame with a successful 3-pointer.
Cabiness’ first field goal of the second stanza was a trey and later Aisha Martin swished two tries from long distance to make the count 39-12.
Later, a three-point play and a 3-pointer by Cameron Hawkins and a deuce by Jordan Ellis pushed the spread to 31 points, 47-16. The difference was 25 points at intermission.
The Panthers placed four of their five starters in double figures.
Martin, who logged a team-high 32:02 minutes, finished with a game-best 20 points, while Cabiness and Jacy Marvin each totaled 16 and Hawkins netted 10.
All nine of Ferrum’s players saw double-figure minutes of action and all nine contributed points to the victory.
Martin completed a double-double with a game-best 12 rebounds. and Marvin passed out a game-best six assists to complement a game-best three steals.
The Panthers outscored the Royals, 20-6, in third quarter and 15-13 in the fourth.
Ferrum led for 37:05 of the game’s 40 minutes.
“I’m really proud of the way we shared the ball. We’re trying to play a little more up-tempo this year than we have in year’s past. We’re trying to give our kids a little more (offensive) freedom. “In doing that you’ve got to have trust in making the right play.
“(Against Randolph-Macon) we tried to do too much individual,’’ Harvey said of his team’s season-opening road loss to the ODAC’s reigning champion.
The Panthers dominated statistically—they held edges in points in the paint (32-18), second-chance points (11-2), fast-break points (15-6) and bench points (16-7).
Ferrum was triumphant despite committing 31 turnovers as opposed to eight miscues by Eastern Mennonite.
The Panthers made 43% (29 of 66) of their shots; they were 13 of 27 (48.1%) from the 3-point arc.
“For the shots that we took, we’ll take that most nights,’’ Harvey said. “I’d like to see our two-point percentage higher. In the fourth quarter, we rushed some things, maybe, we didn’t take our time as much and we got sloppy. The first two quarters, I was very pleased with the way we shot the ball.’’
Ferrum limited Eastern Mennonite to 25% (14 of 56) shooting; the Royals were 3 of 26 (11.5%) from long distance.