Panthers cruise to early lead, win with ease
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

An Eastern Mennonite University defender attempts to steal the basketball from Ferrum College sophomore guard Kayla Cabiness (right) during the second half of Tuesday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, won by Ferrum, 82-41

 PHOTO BY STEVEN MARSH

FERRUM—An 18-point lead that was achieved following the initial 10 minutes of play Tuesday provided Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team with a range of offensive options.

The result was a doubled spread in an 82-41 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over Eastern Mennonite in the Panthers’ 2021 home opener at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

“We just got off to a good start, We shot the ball well and had some energy on the defensive end,’’ Panthers bench boss Bryan Harvey said. “We just built on that.’’

The Panthers (1-1) led by 41points at the start of the final frame, 69-28, and once more, 71-30, prior to the game’s conclusion.

The difference was in the 30s from the 4:38 mark of the third period. The Royals (0-2) cut the gap to 33 points, 74-41, on a lay-up with 2:39 left, but from there, the Panthers finished the game with an 8-0 surge—one that was produced by two 3-point field goals and a deuce.

With the win, the Panthers end a four-game losing streak dating to last year.

Eastern Mennonite is the club that Ferrum conquered last year in Harrisonburg by three points, 58-55, to break a 31-game losing streak.

The Panthers surpassed the 80-point mark for the first time since an 83-65 triumph over North Carolina Wesleyan on their home floor in February 2018.

Also, the Panthers exceeded the mark in tallying 85 points in a road win over Salem (N.C.) College in January of that year.

Ferrum led 28-10 after the opening quarter. The Panthers trailed 8-5 before responding with a 20-0 run, then sophomore Kayla Cabiness finished the frame with a successful 3-pointer.

Cabiness’ first field goal of the second stanza was a trey and later Aisha Martin swished two tries from long distance to make the count 39-12.

Later, a three-point play and a 3-pointer by Cameron Hawkins and a deuce by Jordan Ellis pushed the spread to 31 points, 47-16. The difference was 25 points at intermission.

The Panthers placed four of their five starters in double figures.

Martin, who logged a team-high 32:02 minutes, finished with a game-best 20 points, while Cabiness and Jacy Marvin each totaled 16 and Hawkins netted 10.

All nine of Ferrum’s players saw double-figure minutes of action and all nine contributed points to the victory.

Martin completed a double-double with a game-best 12 rebounds. and Marvin passed out a game-best six assists to complement a game-best three steals.

The Panthers outscored the Royals, 20-6, in third quarter and 15-13 in the fourth.

Ferrum led for 37:05 of the game’s 40 minutes.

“I’m really proud of the way we shared the ball. We’re trying to play a little more up-tempo this year than we have in year’s past. We’re trying to give our kids a little more (offensive) freedom. “In doing that you’ve got to have trust in making the right play.

“(Against Randolph-Macon) we tried to do too much individual,’’ Harvey said of his team’s season-opening road loss to the ODAC’s reigning champion.

The Panthers dominated statistically—they held edges in points in the paint (32-18), second-chance points (11-2), fast-break points (15-6) and bench points (16-7).

Ferrum was triumphant despite committing 31 turnovers as opposed to eight miscues by Eastern Mennonite.

The Panthers made 43% (29 of 66) of their shots; they were 13 of 27 (48.1%) from the 3-point arc.

“For the shots that we took, we’ll take that most nights,’’ Harvey said. “I’d like to see our two-point percentage higher. In the fourth quarter, we rushed some things, maybe, we didn’t take our time as much and we got sloppy. The first two quarters, I was very pleased with the way we shot the ball.’’

Ferrum limited Eastern Mennonite to 25% (14 of 56) shooting; the Royals were 3 of 26 (11.5%) from long distance.

Claiborne Poston led the Royals with 12 points and Emily McCombs added 10. Four other players scored.

Ferrum returns to action today in Lynchburg against conference foe Randolph College. Tip off is 5 p.m.

Topics