Panthers drop 1-0 decision to Carolina University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Carolina (N.C.) University netted the match's lone goal in the first half Saturday in its 1-0 non-conference men's soccer triumph over Ferrum College at BB&T Soccer Park.
Francisco Tapia tallied the goal for the Bruins (3-1) at the 18:56 mark of the first half courtesy of an assist from Robin Salge.
Ferrum (0-5) remains without a victory in Matt Cureton's first year at the helm following the setback, the Panthers' third shut-out defeat, their second by a 1-0 final count.
The Panthers are 0-6-1 in their last seven matches.
The tie was the official result of the Panthers' match against Hampden-Sydney College in this past spring's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament; the Panthers were bested in the post-season encounter on penalty kicks.
Carolina University, formerly known as Piedmont International University, outshot Ferrum, 18-5 and accumulated an 8-3 edge in shots on goal, but the Panthers held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks at match's end.
Five players each attempted one shot for the Panthers.
Luke Spillane-Davis took a match-high seven shots for the Bruins.
The Bruins committed three fouls to the Panthers' one.
Carolina goalkeeper Jack Nicholson collected three saves, while Ferrum counterpart Daniel Golden registered seven saves. Both logged 90 minutes of playing time.
Ferrum returns to action today at Greensboro (N.C.) College. The non-league contest kicks off at 7 p.m.
Pacers rally for 3-1 win over Panthers
CARY, N.C. - William Peace (N.C.) University erased a one-goal deficit by tallying three unanswered goals Saturday in a 3-1 non-conference women's soccer victory over Ferrum College at Shalen's Stadium at Wake Med Soccer Park.
The Pacers (2-3) earned their second victory of the campaign and kept the Panthers (0-5) without a win thus far this season.
Ferrum took a 1-0 lead at 33:21 of the first half when Jamie Adams dissected the net from just outside the scoring box.
Adams' goal, the first of her career, was unassisted.
William Peace squared the count when Brooke Bonner scored at 44:49 and Rachel Alford netted what proved to be the match-winning goal at 46:51.
At 74:37 William Peace's Dayna Kenworthy finished the scoring.
The goals by Bonner and Kenworthy were their first of the season.
Two of the Pacers' goals were assisted scores. Gabrielle Jones and Raine Greene were credited with the assists.
William Peace had advantages in shots (13-11) and shots on goal (10-5), while Ferrum held a 3-2 edge in corner kicks at match's end.
The Panthers were charged with nine fouls to the Pacers' six and committed two offsides infractions to none for the Pacers.
Adams attempted a match-high seven shots.
William Peace goalkeeper Makenzie Jones collected four saves in 90 minutes of action.
Ali Austin (0-1) started in net for the Panthers and registered three saves in 45:11 of play. Abbey Hayes worked in relief and recorded four saves in 44:49.
Ferrum returns to action today against Salem (N.C.) College. The non-conference match starts at 7 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
Ferrum cross country teams race at Randolph
LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College's men's cross country team finished third out of five squads and its women's team claimed a pair of top 10 individual showings Saturday in the WildCat Invitational, hosted by Randolph College at HumanKind Cross Country Course.
Roanoke College captured top team accolades in the men's 8K race with 33 points as runners Peter Smith, Chamberlain Zulauf and Cooper Neeble finished first, second and third.
Randolph (46) came in second, followed by Ferrum (75), Hampden-Sydney College (77) and Mary Baldwin University (137).
Tysen Gotschi was Ferrum's top performer - he crossed the finish line in ninth place in 29:50.
Forty-four runners raced for top individual honors.
Ferrum's Domonique Veney placed 11rh in 29:53 and Clayton Stanford (Franklin County) was 12th in 30:22.
Mary Baldwin won the women's team title with 51 points, followed by Sweet Briar College (57), Roanoke (59) Hollins University (73) and Randolph (109).
Alyssa Epperson of Mary Baldwin won the race, while Roanoke's Savannah Reid and Randolph's Megan Westerman were second and third.
Genessis Pineiro was Ferrum's top finisher in fifth place in 28:01 and teammate Erin Reynolds took sixth in 28:14.
Freshman Harper Dillon (Franklin County) was Hollins' top runner - she finished 11th in a field of 48 racers in 29:27.6. She has been named the school's Athlete of the Week for her performance.
Dillon's time ranks as the 11th-best in program history for a 6K race, according to the school's athletics website.
The women's race was a 6K.
"I was happy with the effort that our men and women had (Saturday). It was the first 6K and 8K (races) of the year,'' Panthers head coach Mark White said. "For some of (our runners) it was the first time running at these distances and the first time for other in two years.
"I like the direction we are headed,'' White said.
Ferrum's next men's and women's races are in the Converse University Invitational, Saturday in Spartanburg, S.C.
Panthers win 1 of 4 matches in Maroon Classic
SALEM - Ferrum College's volleyball team completed two days of play in the annual Maroon Classic at Roanoke College by defeating Mary Baldwin University, 3-0, in its final match Saturday.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-14, 25-18.
Leading 1-0 in sets, Ferrum (2-6) built a 10-0 edge in the second set en route to the victory and was ahead 11-6 at one point in the deciding set.
The Panthers finished the match with advantages in hitting percentage (.222- -.091), blocks (7.0-4.0), digs (32-28) and aces (9-5).
Anna Rymer paced the Panthers with 11 kills, while Taylor Joyner registered nine kills and Ariana Beverly recorded eight kills.
M'Kayla McBride total six blocks, Alex Christoff (Franklin County) netted nine digs and
Shelby Waltrip passed out 33 assists.
For Mary Baldwin, Rachel Christian had seven kills and seven digs and Kate Rudolph distributed nine assists.
Also, Soleil Rios Rolon collected nine digs and Sydney Clarke served two aces.
Earlier Saturday, Methodist (N.C.) University rallied from an opening-set loss for a 3-1 triumph over the Panthers.
Set scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24.
The Monarchs held advantages in hitting percentage (.263-.227), blocks (5.0-4.0) and aces (12-6) while the Panthers claimed 68 digs to the Monarchs' 51.
Geneva Barrigner led Methodist with 15 kills and three aces and Jeanana Fowler finished with 12 kills, while Hannah Hewett distributed 45 assists, Janie Harmelink passed out 21 assists.
Joyner's 23 kills and 11 digs guided Ferrum, while Waltrip totaled 37 assists and 23 digs and Arielle Tritt distributed 27 assists and claimed 10 digs.
Also, Rymer finished with 15 kills and Christoff finished with a team-best 18 digs.
On Friday, Ferrum fell 3-1 to North Carolina Wesleyan College and 3-0 to Greensboro (N.C.) College.
Set scores from the N.C. Wesleyan match were 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19.
Set scores from the Greensboro match were 25-17, 25-18, 25-12.
Against N.C. Wesleyan, Joyner totaled 13 kills and 21 digs to lead Ferrum, while Tritt passed out 21 assists to go along with 15 digs and Waltrip distributed 12 assists and recorded 20 digs.
Also, Rymer finished with six blocks and served three aces.
Sydney Barnwell led N.C. Wesleyan with 17 kills and three aces.
Also, Lauren Weaver netted 12 kills and three blocks, Kira Kristjanson collected 20 digs and Sloan Martin passed out 48 assists and registered 12 digs.
N.C. Wesleyan attained advantages in hitting percentage (.157-.063) and aces (7-6). Ferrum's edges were in blocks (6.0-5.0) and digs (78-60).
In the Greensboro match, Tritt distributed seven assists and totaled eight digs, while Savannah Walker finished with 13 digs, Rymer collected four blocks and Joyner had six kills and six digs.
Carly Uhlir led the Pride with 12 kills and 11 digs, while Natalie Rosinski clained three blocks, Sarah Oakes netted 10 kills and served six aces and Mckenzie Norris distributed 29 assists.
Greensboo held advantages in hitting percentage (.209-.000) and aces, while Ferrum had a 50-48 edge in digs. Blocks were even (4.0-4.0).
Ferrum suffers back-to-back losses
FERRUM - Wittenberg (Ohio) University scored a goal in each of the first three quarters Sunday in a 3-0 victory over Ferrum College in a non-conference field hockey match at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Katie Webber scored for the Tigers at 10:21, then Regan Mazzulli tallied goals at 17:10 and 30:38.
Allison Ormsby assisted on both of Mazzulli's goals.
Mazzulli attempted six shots.
Emma Hurguy (4-1) had one save in 26 minutes of action.
For Ferrum (2-2), Dominique Harper took two shots and Anna Corsey (0-1) recorded eight saves in 60 minutes of action.
Wittenberg finished the match with advantages in shots (15-5), shots on goal (11-1) and penalty corners (15-2).
Ferrum committed 49 fouls to 37 for Wittenberg.
On Saturday, the Panthers lost 3-0 to Hood College in a match played in Frederick, Md. at Thomas Athletic Field.
The Blazers scored twice in the second stanza and once in the third period.
Maddy Dillon, Sage Barnhart and Tanae Johnson each scored a goal for Hood, while Hannah Scheibach had two assists and Olivia Sobchak had one.
Dillon took three shots for the winners.
Hood held advantages in shots (10-0) and shots on goal (8-0) at the end of the match.
Ferrum had a 6-5 edge in penalty corners (6-5).
Neither team committed a foul.
Richana Brown (1-3) was the winning goalkeeper. She played all 60 minutes.
Ferrum goalkeeper T.J. Baker collected five saves in 60 minutes of action.
"It was good to see the team making adjustments from our last game into (Saturday's) match. Looking ahead, we're focused on transition and finishing on set pieces,'' Ferrum head coach Carrie Austin said.
"We're creating our chances and the next step is to capitalize...''