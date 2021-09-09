Panthers drop first match of season

FERRUM - Sweet Briar College tallied four goals in the second stanza and did not surrender a shot for the entire match Wednesday in a 5-0 non-conference field hockey defeat of Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Panthers (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Brynna Hughes tallied three of the Vixens' four, second-quarter goals; she scored at 17:09, 18:07 and 25:46 of the match.
Hughes attempted six shots.
Also scoring for Sweet Briar (2-1) were Avery Jones in the second quarter (at 20:36 of the match) and Brigette Gorman in the third period (at 34:48 of the match).
The Vixens outshot the Panthers, 22-0, and held advantages in shots on goal (8-0) and penalty corners (20-3).
Three of Sweet Briar's five goal were assisted tallies as three players each was credited with an assist.
Ferrum committed 44 fouls to Sweet Briar's 26.
Panthers goalkeeper T.J. Baker (2-1) finished the match with three saves. She played all 60 minutes.
Vixens' goalkeeper Jamie Bolling played all 60 minutes and earned her second win this season.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against Hood College. The non-conference match is scheduled for a noon start in Frederick, Md.