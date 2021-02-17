Panthers drop fourth in a row, fall 103-80

LEXINGTON—Washington and Lee University’s (W&L) women’s basketball team found its new digs to its liking Saturday and the Generals didn’t keep the proverbial welcome mat out too long for visiting Ferrum College.
Paced by a 54-point first half, the Generals christened the Richard L. Duchossois Athletics and Recreation Center with a 103-80 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph over the Panthers Sunday.
W&L (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) led by seven points, 23-16, after the first quarter and expanded its advantage to 20, 54-34, courtesy of a 31-18 second-stanza surge.
The 103 points scored by the Generals rank as the second-best single-game total in program history, eight fewer than the 111 points netted in a 2008-09 victory over ODAC rival Hollins University.
W&L converted 57.1% (36 of 63) of its shots from the field, which ranks as the third-best single-game percentage in program history.
W&L made 50% (15 of 30) of its 3-point field-goal tries.
Ferrum came within three points of surpassing its season-best scoring output; the Panthers tallied 82 points in their lone win to date (82-41 over Eastern Mennonite University).
The Panthers suffered their sixth straight road loss dating to last season.
The count was even at 12 before the Generals pushed the spread to double figures after an 11-1 run.
The Panthers (1-5, 1-5 in the ODAC), who suffered their fourth straight loss, finished the quarter with a 3-pointer.
In the second stanza, the Generals produced surges of 7-0 and 8-0.
The two teams combined for 88 first-half points.
In the second half a 12-0 run by W&L started late in the third period and ended early in the final frame. That surge gave the Generals a 29-point, 84-55 advantage with 7:52 remaining.
The Generals led by 36 points, 98-62, before the Panthers finished the contest with an 18-5 run.
The two teams combined for 95 points after intermission with W&L edged Ferrum, 49-46.
The Panthers were limited to 38.2% (26 of 68) shooting; they were 8 of 32 (25%) from the 3-point arc.
Ferrum was 20 of 29 (69%) from the free-throw line as opposed to W&L’s 16 of 28 (57.1%) display.
The Panthers held a 9-8 edge in second-chance points and steals (10-9) while the Generals attained advantages in rebounds (48-32), assists (23-15), blocked shots (4-0), points in the paint (38-32) and bench points (42-13).
W&L won despite committing 23 turnovers; Ferrum committed 17 miscues.
Eleven of the 14 players who saw action for the Generals contributed points to the victory.
Three of W&L’s starters finished in double figures as did two reserves.
W&L came within four points of placing all five of its starters in double figures.
Hanna Malik came of the bench to tallied a team-best 17 points and starter Erin Hughes matched that total.
Also scoring in double figures were Megan Horn with 15, Jordan Diehl with 13 and Erin Addison with 10.
Also scoring for the Generals were Lynn Johnson with nine points, Kate Groninger with seven, Grace O’Connor with five, Ana Dorta with four and Imani Hillmer and Kathryn Vandiver each of three.
Cameron Hawkins paced Ferrum with a game-best 22 points and Aisha Martin netted 21.
Kayla Cabiness and Jacy Marvin each tallied 11 points.
Also scoring were Jordan Ellis with eight points, Jessy Nichols with three and Camille Mangum and Arin Bunker each with two.
The Panthers begin a three-game homestand tonight at 7 against Emory & Henry College.