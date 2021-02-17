Panthers drop fourth in a row, fall 103-80

The count was even at 12 before the Generals pushed the spread to double figures after an 11-1 run.

The Panthers (1-5, 1-5 in the ODAC), who suffered their fourth straight loss, finished the quarter with a 3-pointer.

In the second stanza, the Generals produced surges of 7-0 and 8-0.

The two teams combined for 88 first-half points.

In the second half a 12-0 run by W&L started late in the third period and ended early in the final frame. That surge gave the Generals a 29-point, 84-55 advantage with 7:52 remaining.

The Generals led by 36 points, 98-62, before the Panthers finished the contest with an 18-5 run.

The two teams combined for 95 points after intermission with W&L edged Ferrum, 49-46.

The Panthers were limited to 38.2% (26 of 68) shooting; they were 8 of 32 (25%) from the 3-point arc.

Ferrum was 20 of 29 (69%) from the free-throw line as opposed to W&L’s 16 of 28 (57.1%) display.