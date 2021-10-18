Panthers drop matches to Maroons, Yellow Jackets

SALEM - Ferrum College's volleyball team dropped both of its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matches, falling to Roanoke College and Randolph-Macon College, both by 3-0 scores, at the C. Homer Bast Center.

Set scores from the Roanoke match were 25-12, 25-12, 25-10.

Set scores from the Randolph-Macon Match were 25-16, 25-19, 25-12.

Randolph-Macon (9-0 in the ODAC, 14-4 overall) edged Roanoke (1-6 in the ODAC, 6-18 overall) in the third contest, 3-2, for its 10th straight win.

Randolph-Macon lost the first set and trailed 2-1 before rallying to take set Nos. 4 and 5.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-13, 15-10.

The Yellow Jackets are tied with Washington and Lee University for first place in the conference.

In Ferrum's match against Roanoke, the Panthers were unable to surpass the 12-point mark in each of the three sets.

Roanoke held advantages in hitting percentage (.372-.012), blocks (6.0-4.0), digs (37-21) and aces (9-1).

Linsey Bailey paced the Maroons with 13 kills and four aces, while Parker Moody totaled four blocks and Kennedy Clemmer collected 15 digs.