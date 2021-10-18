Panthers drop matches to Maroons, Yellow Jackets

SALEM - Ferrum College's volleyball team dropped both of its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matches, falling to Roanoke College and Randolph-Macon College, both by 3-0 scores, at the C. Homer Bast Center.
Set scores from the Roanoke match were 25-12, 25-12, 25-10.
Set scores from the Randolph-Macon Match were 25-16, 25-19, 25-12.
Randolph-Macon (9-0 in the ODAC, 14-4 overall) edged Roanoke (1-6 in the ODAC, 6-18 overall) in the third contest, 3-2, for its 10th straight win.
Randolph-Macon lost the first set and trailed 2-1 before rallying to take set Nos. 4 and 5.
Set scores were 21-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-13, 15-10.
The Yellow Jackets are tied with Washington and Lee University for first place in the conference.
In Ferrum's match against Roanoke, the Panthers were unable to surpass the 12-point mark in each of the three sets.
Roanoke held advantages in hitting percentage (.372-.012), blocks (6.0-4.0), digs (37-21) and aces (9-1).
Linsey Bailey paced the Maroons with 13 kills and four aces, while Parker Moody totaled four blocks and Kennedy Clemmer collected 15 digs.
Also, Peyton Kirchner netted 11 kills, while Kylee Draper passed out 16 assists and Olivia Newman distributed 11.
Former Franklin County prep standout Logan Pasley, a Roanoke junior, played all three sets and finished with one ace and two digs.
For Ferrum (1-8 in the ODAC, 5-16 overall), Anna Rymer registered seven kills and three blocks, Alex Christoff (Franklin County) recorded 10 digs and Shelby Waltrip passed out seven assists and served one ace.
Also, Arielle Tritt distributed 12 assists and collected six digs and Taylor Joyner totaled six digs.
In the match against Randolph-Macon, Sydney Koch led the Yellow Jackets with 17 kills and four blocks, while Madison Warlick registered 13 digs.
Koch recorded her 17 kills on 23 attacks for a .652 hitting percentage.
Also, Grace Parker and Leslie Currie finished with 12 and 11 digs and Macguire Gubba distributed a match-best 42 assists.
The Yellow Jackets produced a .340 hitting percentage and held advantages in blocks (5.0-2.0), digs (48-37) and aces (4-1) at match's end.
For the Panthers, Cassidy Burke totaled five kills, Rymer netted four kills and two blocks, Joyner collected 12 digs and Tritt passed out 12 assists and served one ace.
In Roanoke's match against Randolph-Macon, Pasley played in all five sets. She distributed an assist and registered six digs.