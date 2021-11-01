Panthers edge Randolph in season finale

LYNCHBURG - Jamie Adams netted the match-winning goal in the closing 1:40 Saturday to lead Ferrum College to a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's soccer contest Saturday.

The Panthers finished their fall 2021 campaign with the win, their fourth of the season and third in conference play.

Adams found the back of the net at 88:20 to break a stalemate at 1.

Ashlynn Mitcham assisted on Adams' tally.

"I'm very proud of our team and our fight (Saturday). It feels good to end the season on a high note, and we sent the seniors off well,'' Ferrum head coach Erin Saleeby said.

"I'm excited to see what the future holds for our program.''

Ferrum (4-11-2 overall, 3-6 in the ODAC) scored goals in each half.

Allison Setlak gave the Panthers a 1-0 edge at the 43:13 mark when she scored courtesy of an Aubrey Billings corner kick.

Sara Bane tied the count for Randolph when she scored an unassisted goal at 51:30.

Randolph goalkeeper Alexis Bossi played the entire match and collected two saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper Abbey Hayes (3-8-1) logged 90 minutes and registered seven saves.