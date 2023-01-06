Panthers edge Shenandoah in double overtime

FERRUM—Ferrum College outscored Shenandoah University, 12-8, in a second, five-minute overtime stanza Wednesday night and defeated the Hornets, 75-71, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The score was even at 57 at the end of regulation play and at 63 after each team tallied six points in the first overtime period.

Ferrum (6-7 overall, 3-2 ODAC) netted seven of its 12 points in the second overtime from the free-throw line. Each of its last six points was the result of a made free throw.

Shenandoah led 61-57 in the first overtime after baskets by Richard Roberts and Marcus Taylor.

Deshone Hicks, who scpred a game-best 27 points, manufactured the Panthers’ final points of the first overtime when he swished a jumper from the free-throw line that beat the buzzer to square the count at 63.

Shenandoah, (2-9, 0-3 ODAC) had three players combine for 38 points.

The Panthers led by 11 points, 46-35, but the Hornets were able to slice that deficit to one point, courtesy of a 10-0 scoring surge, with 5:03 showing.

Joshua Stephens, who paced Shenandoah with 23 points, needed a 3-pointer with nine seconds to go that produced a stalemate at 57.

Ferrum had a chance to win the game in regulation, but the Panthers failed to score from the free-throw line with one second remaining.

Shenandoah led 17-12 with 7:19 left in the opening half before yielding a 12-0 run to Ferrum that left the Panthers in front by seven points, 24-17.

The Hornets rallied to within two points, 24-22, then the Panthers responded with a 7-0 run to put them ahead by nine points, 33-24, at intermission. A Hicks trey with four seconds left was the Panthers’ last basket.

Ferrum led 38-26 at the 16:46 mark after a 3-pointer by Johnny Franklin, but after Shenandoah time out, the Hornets moved to within five points, 38-33, when Brantley Springer netted five of his team’s next seven points.

Springer finished with six points and eight rebounds.

Hicks grabbed nine rebounds and distributed four assists.

Ferrum’s Calvin Washington totaled a double-double—17 points and 12 rebounds—and Franklin had nine points.

Shenandoah converted 40.3% of its hots from the field, 33.3% of its 3-point tries and 50% of its free-throw attempts as opposed to Ferrum’s clips of 32.9%, 18.8% and 60.7%.

Shenandoah won the rebounding battle, 52-51, while Ferrum forced 22 turnovers and committed seven and claimed eight steals to Shenandoah’ seven.

Ferrum’s next game is a non-conference contest against Regent University Saturday at Swartz Gym. Tip off is 4 p.m.

Ferrum women fall

by 22 to RandolphFERRUM—Randolph College scored 61% of its points in the second half in a 71-49 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College Wednesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (5-8, 1-5 ODAC) led 31-28 at intermission, but were outscored 43-18 after intermission.

Ferrum crafted a 12-3 lead just before the first quarter reached its halfway mark after 3-pointers by Aisha Martin and Hannah Huffman, a jumper by Kayla Cabiness and a pair of lay-ups by DeMeisha Canada.

The count was 19-10 at the end of the quarter after three free throws by Canada.

Randolph (12-2, 6-1 ODAC) captured the second stanza, 18-12, and doubled Ferrum’s scoring total in the third frame, 24-12, to make the count 52- 43.

Jessica O’Neal’s 3-pointer at the start of the second half produced a tie at 31. Moments later, a Kylie Stark basket put Randolph in front for good.

Randolph scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and limited Ferrum to six.

Ferrum did get to within 10 points in the final frame.

Stark finished with a game-best 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Jessica Jennings scored 12 points.

Canada led the Panthers with 16 points and Martin totaled 10, while Cabiness netted nine points and Huffman scored eight points.

Ferrum’s next game is Saturday at Bridgewater College. The ODAC encounter tips at 2 p.m.