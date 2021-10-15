Panthers end extended ODAC skid with shuout

FERRUM - Freshman Shelby Waltrip netted 10 kills and distributed 18 assists, both match-best totals as Ferrum College won its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball match of the season, 3-0, over Randolph College Wednesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-21-25-18, 25-15.

With the win the Panthers (1-6 in the ODAC, 5-14 overall) match their 2019 victory total (5) and end a 26-match conference losing streak that was extended with setbacks in 2019 (12), spring 2021 (8) and fall 2021 (6).

The Panthers did not win a match during the abbreviated spring season, one in which they faced league opponents only.

Prior to Wednesday's victory, Ferrum's last ODAC triumph came on Oct. 23, 2018, 3-1 over Hollins University.

Wednesday's victory is Ferrum's second in its last three matches with both wins coming at home.

"We are now at the midpoint of the (fall) season and it seemed like we were able to put everything together and we gelled as a team,'' Panthers head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.

"Not only were we able to execute consistently, but we were able to shake things off and focus on the next play.