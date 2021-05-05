Panthers end regular season with a split.

ASHLAND—Ferrum College rallied for two runs in the seventh inning and six in the eighth frame Friday for an 11-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over No. 17 Randolph-Macon College in the first game of a league doubleheader Friday.
The Yellow Jackets (22-9, 18-4 ODAC) took the second game, a seven-inning affair, 12-2, to earn a split.
In the first game, each team produced three, run-scoring frames: the first, seventh and eighth for Ferrum, the fourth, fifth and seventh for Randolph-Macon.
Randolph-Macon entered the doubleheader as the No. 1 team in the ODAC and the Yellow Jackets maintained that spot despite the split.
Ferrum is trying to extend its season into this year’s conference tournament and with recent doubleheader splits with Randolph-Macon and Shenandoah University and a one-run win over Emory & Henry College should help in its pursuit of a postseason berth.
Also, the Panthers have split with Washington and Lee University, Hampden-Sydney College, Guilford (N.C.) College and Eastern Mennonite University and have lost twice to University of Lynchburg, Roanoke College, Bridgewater College and Virginia Wesleyan University.
In the first game, the Panthers (10-21, 7-15 ODAC) scored three runs in their half of the first inning and maintained a 3-0 edge until the bottom of the fourth.
In that frame, Randolph-Macon scored four runs, then the Yellow Jackets generated two more in the last of the fifth to double the count, 6-3.
Each team scored two runs in the seventh.
Once Ferrum recaptured the lead, the Panthers were able to keep Randolph-Macon off the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth.
Ferrum outhit Randolph-Macon, 13-11, and won despite committing four errors, while the Yellow Jackets played error-free defense.
A three-run home run by Matt Yarbrough accounted for the Panthers’ three, first-inning runs.
In the seventh, Josh Greenway smacked an RBI triple to right center field and a ground out to shortstop by Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) drove in another run to pull Ferrum within a tally, 6-5.
The Panthers trailed 8-5 enterting the top of the eighth.
In the frame, Justin Brady belted a three-run home run that cleared the right field fence. Afterwards, Greenway drove in two runs with a single and Chitwood delivered an RBI single.
Right-hander Austin Vernon (1-0) worked 2 1/3 innings of shut-out relief for the victory, his first this season.
Vernon permitted two hits, no walks and struck out one.
Ferrum starter Will Davis struck out eight in five innings. He yielded eight hits, three walks and five earned runs.
The Panthers collected six extra base hits: doubles by Rufus Hurdle, Ozzie Torres and Yarbrough; a triple by Greenway; and home runs by Yarbrough and Brady.
Torres was 3 of 5 at the plate. He scored twice.
The Yellow Jackets had four extra base hits: doubles by Spencer Pietruszynski, Ethan Iannnuzzi and Reece Yeargain; and a home run by Shawn Nickles.
Kevin Mooney was 3 of 5 with two runs and two RBIs, while Nickles and Yeargain each had two hits.
Nickles drove in three runs and Yeargain scored twice.
In the second game, Randolph-Macon build a 12-0 lead through six innings.
The Yellow Jackets manufactured two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Ferrum scored two runs in the top of the seventh to prevent the shutout.
The Yellow Jackets outhit the Panthers, 10-6, and committed one error, while the Panthers were charged with two defensive miscues.
Randolph-Macon totaled five extra base hits: doubles by Pietruszynski, Mooney and Will Hass, a triple by Iannuzzi and a home run by Yeargain.
Hayden Snelsire, a sophomore right-hander, allowed four hits and two walks in five innings to earn the victory. He struck out seven.
Yeargain was 3 of 4 with two runs and six RBIs and Selden was 1 of 1 with three walks and three runs.
A two-run home run to left field by Greenway accounted for both of Ferrum’s runs. He was 2 of 4.
Ferrum starter Devin Boothe (1-6), a former Franklin County prep pitcher, was charged with the loss.
The Panthers left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings and yielded two hits, four walks and five earned runs, while striking out two.
Greenway was 4 of 8 in the two games with a home run, a triple, four runs and five RBIs, while Torres was 4 of 9 with a double and three runs.