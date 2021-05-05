Panthers end regular season with a split.

Ferrum starter Will Davis struck out eight in five innings. He yielded eight hits, three walks and five earned runs.

The Panthers collected six extra base hits: doubles by Rufus Hurdle, Ozzie Torres and Yarbrough; a triple by Greenway; and home runs by Yarbrough and Brady.

Torres was 3 of 5 at the plate. He scored twice.

The Yellow Jackets had four extra base hits: doubles by Spencer Pietruszynski, Ethan Iannnuzzi and Reece Yeargain; and a home run by Shawn Nickles.

Kevin Mooney was 3 of 5 with two runs and two RBIs, while Nickles and Yeargain each had two hits.

Nickles drove in three runs and Yeargain scored twice.

In the second game, Randolph-Macon build a 12-0 lead through six innings.

The Yellow Jackets manufactured two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Ferrum scored two runs in the top of the seventh to prevent the shutout.

The Yellow Jackets outhit the Panthers, 10-6, and committed one error, while the Panthers were charged with two defensive miscues.