Panthers end season with a pair of setbacks

WINCHESTER - Ferrum College closed its fall 2021 volleyball season Saturday with a pair of losses, one to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival, the other to a non-league rival - both by 3-1 set scores.
The Panthers (7-19 overall, 2-9 in the ODAC) lost in conference play to Shenandoah University and to Hood (Md.) College.
Both matches were contested on Shenandoah's home floor inside the James R. Wilins Arena.
Shenandoah rallied from a first-set loss for a 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15 triumph.
Hood captured each of the first two sets and the fourth for a 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 victory.
Shenandoah held advantages in hitting percentage (.166-.087), blocks (8.0-7.0), digs (67-51) and aces (6-2) at match's end.
Jillian Warter led the Hornets with 14 kills and 10 digs, while Kate Poppo netted 11 kills, Aaliyah Chunn totaled six blocks and Brooke Wagner collected 29 digs.
For Ferrum, Anna Rymer registered 11 kills and four blocks, Arielle Tritt passed out 15 assists and Alex Christoff (Franklin County) recorded 15 digs.
Hood held edges in hitting percentage (.171-.062), blocks (11.0-9.0) and digs (93-80) at match's end.
Ferrum served eight aces to Hood's six.
Caitlin Ambruster led Hood with 18 kills and 24 digs, while Walissa Jaque had five blocks and Emma Elizondo served three aces.
Rymer finished the match with 10 kills, Tritt distributed 30 assists, Christoff collected 25 digs and served three aces, M'Kayla McBride recorded five blocks, Airiana Beverley registered 14 digs and Savanna Walker totaled 11 digs.
Panthers win final home match by shutout
FERRUM – Anna Rymer and Taylor Joyner each netted 10 kills in leading Ferrum College’s volleyball team to a 3-0 non-conference victory over Johnson & Wales (N.C.) University in the Panthers’ final home match of the fall 2021 season.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-18, 25-14.
With the victory, the Panthers (7-17) avenge an earlier-season, 3-1 loss to Johnson & Wales (12-11) in a match played in Charlotte, N.C.
In the first set, Ferrum turned a 9-8 edge into a 17-10 advantage, courtesy of an 8-2 run.
From there, the Panthers outscored Johnson & Wales 8-6 – they won the set on a Cassidy Burke kill from the right side.
In the second set, Ferrum held leads of 13-8 and 13-11 before producing a 9-2 surge, a run that ended with a Burke kill.
Trailing 22-13, Johnson & Wales did score five of the last eight points of the set, but Ferrum won the set on a Johnson & Wales attack error.
The score in the third set was even at 4 early.
Kills by Rymer, Joyner, Arielle Tritt and Airiana Beverley were the keys to an 18-7 run that enabled the Panthers to double the score, 22-11.
From there, each team tallied three points.
Ferrum held edges in hitting percentage (.393 to .115), blocks (3.0- 2.0), digs (39-34) and aces (7-1) at match’s end.
“Our team is pushing and playing solid volleyball right now. We are playing more consistent than we were a month ago and have made adjustments to the mental side of the game,’’ Ferrum head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.
“It was exciting to finish our last home game of the season in Swartz Gym with a win.’’
Taylor Walker led Johnson & Wales with eight kills, while Burniece Perofeta distributed 17 assists, Logan Smith passed out 11 assists and Logan Smith served an ace.
Shelby Waltrip finished the match with 12 assists and 12 digs and Tritt passed out 26 assists.