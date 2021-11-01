Panthers end season with a pair of setbacks

Trailing 22-13, Johnson & Wales did score five of the last eight points of the set, but Ferrum won the set on a Johnson & Wales attack error.

The score in the third set was even at 4 early.

Kills by Rymer, Joyner, Arielle Tritt and Airiana Beverley were the keys to an 18-7 run that enabled the Panthers to double the score, 22-11.

From there, each team tallied three points.

Ferrum held edges in hitting percentage (.393 to .115), blocks (3.0- 2.0), digs (39-34) and aces (7-1) at match’s end.

“Our team is pushing and playing solid volleyball right now. We are playing more consistent than we were a month ago and have made adjustments to the mental side of the game,’’ Ferrum head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.

“It was exciting to finish our last home game of the season in Swartz Gym with a win.’’

Taylor Walker led Johnson & Wales with eight kills, while Burniece Perofeta distributed 17 assists, Logan Smith passed out 11 assists and Logan Smith served an ace.

Shelby Waltrip finished the match with 12 assists and 12 digs and Tritt passed out 26 assists.