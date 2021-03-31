Panthers end skid with sweep of Knights

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s softball team claimed a pair of run-rule victories over non-conference foe Southern Virginia University Monday at American National Bank Field, winning each game by an 8-0 count.

The Panthers (8-10, 0-2 ODAC) won the first game in five innings and the second game in six innings.

Ferrum has won three games by shutout this season.

In game one, Ferrum tallied four runs in the first inning, two in the second and two in the fourth.

The Panthers outhit the Knights, 11-6, and committed one error to two miscues by the Knights.

In the second game, Ferrum scored all of its runs in the last of the sixth.

The Panthers outhit the Knights, 9-5, and played error-free defense, while benefiting from three Southern Virginia errors.

Ferrum ends a six-game losing streak with the sweep; the Panthers had been swept in each of their last three doubleheaders prior to Monday.

Greensboro (N.C.) College is responsible for two of those sweeps and Bridgewater College is responsible for the other.

Ferrum is 4-4 to date at American National Bank Field.