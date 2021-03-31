Panthers end skid with sweep of Knights

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s softball team claimed a pair of run-rule victories over non-conference foe Southern Virginia University Monday at American National Bank Field, winning each game by an 8-0 count.
The Panthers (8-10, 0-2 ODAC) won the first game in five innings and the second game in six innings.
Ferrum has won three games by shutout this season.
In game one, Ferrum tallied four runs in the first inning, two in the second and two in the fourth.
The Panthers outhit the Knights, 11-6, and committed one error to two miscues by the Knights.
In the second game, Ferrum scored all of its runs in the last of the sixth.
The Panthers outhit the Knights, 9-5, and played error-free defense, while benefiting from three Southern Virginia errors.
Ferrum ends a six-game losing streak with the sweep; the Panthers had been swept in each of their last three doubleheaders prior to Monday.
Greensboro (N.C.) College is responsible for two of those sweeps and Bridgewater College is responsible for the other.
Ferrum is 4-4 to date at American National Bank Field.
“I was very pleased with the way we played. Shutting out a team twice is impressive,” Ferrum skipper Gerald Culler said.
“Our pitchers threw well and we had good defense and some big hits. We need to continue that kind of play going into conference games,” Culler said.
In the first game, Ferrum would take advantage of five extra-base hits: doubles by Keri Hamlett, Skyler Swaney, Emily Cook and Tori Scott and a triple by Arielle Eure.
Danielle Asche, Natali Hutcheson and Sophia Badell each smacked a double for the Knights.
Erin Nelson (2-4) was the winning pitcher for Ferrum She surrendered four hits and struck out five in four innings of work.
Swaney retired the side in relief in the fifth to secure the shutout.
In the second game, doubles from Scott and Ashton Lambeth were highlighted in the victory.
Lambeth, working in relief of Swaney, claimed her third victory of the season inside the pitching circle.
Lambeth and Swaney each recorded three strikeouts.
Ferrum returns to action today against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival University of Lynchburg.
The first game of a scheduled doubleheader begins at 5 p.m. at American National Bank Field.