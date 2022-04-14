Panthers end skid with win in 10 innings

FERRUM - Ferrum College won its sixth, one-run game this season and avenged a one-run loss, 13-12 over North Carolina Wesleyan College Wednesday at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (13-18) stopped a six-game losing streak by winning the contest against the Bishops, their 18th played at Adams Field this season, in 10 innings.

Ferrum is 6-3 in one-run games this season, and has won 10 games at home.

Nick Funk scored the winning run when Justin Brady was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Funk, the Panthers’ catcher led off the 10th with a single through the right side.

He moved to second on a sacrifice by Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) and took third on a wild pitch.

The Panthers loaded the bases after outfielders Benjamin Thomas walked and Bryce Thacker was hit by a pitch..

That brought Brady to the plate as a pinch hitter and he drove in the game-winner when he was hit by a pitch.

Ferrum’s run was earned.

The Panthers entered the game with an average margin of defeat of 5.2 runs.

The Bishops (17-13), who compete the USA South Athletic Conference, and the Panthers are former league rivals, but did play as non-conference foes before Ferrum joined the USA South.

With their move to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), the Panthers and the Bishops have continued their non-league rivalry.

N.C. Wesleyan outhit Ferrum, 16-12, but was plagued by two errors, while Ferrum played error-free defense.

The teams combined to score 20 runs in the first four innings: one in the first, five in the second two in third and four in the fourth for the Bishops; three in the first, one in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth for the Panthers.

Trailing 12-8, Ferrum squared the count courtesy of a four-run eighth.

Funk drove in two runs during the rally, while Thomas and Thacker each drove in one.

Matthew Sheppard, the Panthers’ primary closer, worked the ninth and 10th frames for the win. He was the last of eight pitchers employed by skipper Ryan Brittle.

Sheppard (2-0) did not surrender a hit or a walk and struck out two.

N.C. Wesleyan used nine pitchers.

Clay Wardius (0-1), the last of that group was charged with the loss.

Oddly, of the game’s 28 hits, only three were for extra bases: doubles by Funk and N.C. Wesleyan’s Jean Lagreca and a home run by the Bishops Drifton Padgett.

The game featured three double plays: two by Ferrum, one by N.C. Wesleyan.

Funk and Thacker each collected three hits to pace the Panthers, while Ozzie Torres and Chitwood each totaled two and Davis Yeaman and Dylan Sereno each had one.

Funk drove in four runs, while Chitwood and Thacker each drove in two.

Chitwood produced two sacrifices and was a part of both of Ferrum’s double plays.

Thomas drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Lagreca and Alex Moskal each registered three hits for the Bishops, while Davie Morgan, Tyson Bass, Jackson Hobbs and Travis Cross each recorded two and Padgett and Nathan Hibbs each had one.

The Bishops were 2 of 3 in stolen-base attempts.

Morgan, Bass, Hobbs, Padgett and Moskal each drove in two runs.

Morgan hit into both of his team’s double plays.

Hobbs committed both of his team’s errors; Bass and Cross were involved in the double play.

Ferrum's next Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) series is Saturday in Winchester against Shenandoah University.

The first game of a scheduled doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. with the second game to follow at 4 p.m.

Late inning runs propel Roanoke

FERRUM - Roanoke College manufactured five runs in its last three at bats Tuesday for an 8-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Field.

The Maroons (16-11, 7-6 ODAC) scored two runs in the top of the seventh, one in the eighth and two in the ninth to break a 3-3 stalemate after six innings.

Roanoke sweeps the regular-season series 2-0 with the triumph.

Ferrum suffered its sixth straight loss.

The Maroons outhit the Panthers, 11-10, and each team committed one error.

Ferrum (12-18, 2-11 ODAC) is in last place in the conference standings.

The Panthers led 1-0 after scoring their initial run in the bottom of the first and they squared the count at 3 by tallying two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Roanoke tied the score at 1 by scoring its first run in the third and moved in front 3-1 courtesy of a two-run fifth.

Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) smacked a double to left field to drive in Ferrum’s first run and his groundout to second in the fifth drove in another run.

Later, in the fifth, a Benjamin Thomas single to right field plated two runs.

Ozzie Torres scored twice for the Panthers and Nick Funk scored once.

Owen Lamb was 3 of 5 with two triples, two runs and an RBI to pace Roanoke.

Also, the Maroons got extra base hits from Will Smith (double) and PK Cocolis (triple).

Chris Dudley (4-1), working in relief for Roanoke, was the winning pitcher.

Dudley permitted one hit and struck out one in one inning.

Funk was 3 of 5 with a double and a run for the Panthers.

Starting pitcher Sal Lettieri (1-2), a left hander, absorbed the loss.

In 6 1/3 innings, he allowed eight hits, two walks and five earned runs, while striking out three.​