Panthers face four foes Saturday in Salem

SALEM - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team faces four opponents Saturday in the Star City Classic Duals Presented by the USMC.

Joining Ferrum and host Roanoke College in an eight-team field are Shenandoah, Apprentice, Ozarks, McDaniel, Southern Virginia and Washington and Lee.

First-round action in the four-round tournament begins at 2 p.m. at the Cregger Center Fieldhouse.

Round Nos. 2, 3 and 4 are slated for 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. starts.

The Panthers (1-1 dual match record) face McDaniel at 2 p.m., Roanoke at 3:30 p.m., Ozarks at 5 p.m. and Southern Virginia at 6:30 p.m.

Ferrum head coach Logan Meister is a former graduate assistant wrestling coach at McDaniel. He served there during the 2018-19 academic year before returning to Ferrum, his alma mater.

The Pantherd compete Sunday at the Star City Classic at the Cregger Center Fieldhouse.

Besides its home dual matches against Washington and Lee and Greensboro (N.C.) College, the Panthers have competed in tournaments at Roanoke and Averett University.