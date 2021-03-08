Panthers face Lynchburg in tournament semifinals

FERRUM - Ferrum College its quest for its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball championship and the Panthers' first sports title since entering the league three years ago Tuesday.

Ferrum, the No. 2 seed in the postseason championship tournament, entertains No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg in the semifinals at 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

In Tuesday's other semifinal reigning ODAC champion Randolph-Macon College, the No. 5 seed, plays No.1 seed Roanoke College, which last claimed the league championship in 2000.

That contest tips off at 5 p.m. at the Cregger Center in Salem.

Tuesday's semifinal winners play for the conference championship Thursday at the site of the higher seed.

Roanoke would host the title contest if the Maroons win, while Ferrum or Lynchburg would host if Randolph-Macon wins.

Lynchburg, led by head coach Hillary Scott, last won the conference title in 2016.

The Panthers lost to Roanoke (49-48) on the road and Randolph-Macon (61-57) at home during the regular season.