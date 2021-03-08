Panthers face Lynchburg in tournament semifinals

FERRUM - Ferrum College its quest for its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball championship and the Panthers' first sports title since entering the league three years ago Tuesday.
Ferrum, the No. 2 seed in the postseason championship tournament, entertains No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg in the semifinals at 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
In Tuesday's other semifinal reigning ODAC champion Randolph-Macon College, the No. 5 seed, plays No.1 seed Roanoke College, which last claimed the league championship in 2000.
That contest tips off at 5 p.m. at the Cregger Center in Salem.
Tuesday's semifinal winners play for the conference championship Thursday at the site of the higher seed.
Roanoke would host the title contest if the Maroons win, while Ferrum or Lynchburg would host if Randolph-Macon wins.
Lynchburg, led by head coach Hillary Scott, last won the conference title in 2016.
The Panthers lost to Roanoke (49-48) on the road and Randolph-Macon (61-57) at home during the regular season.
Ferrum (7-5) won its way into the semifinals with a 73-60 quarterfinal-round win over Shenandoah University Saturday at Swartz Gym.
Lynchburg (5-3) edged Eastern Mennonite University, 79-77, in its quarterfinal-round game, while Roanoke (10-1) bested Emory and Henry, 98-73, at home and Randolph-Macon (9-0) topped Bridgewater College on the road.
Roanoke enters Tuesday's game with a 10-game winning streak, while Randolph-Macon counters with a 14-game winning streak dating to last year.
Earlier this year, Ferrum defeated Lynchburg, 74-55, at John M. Turner Gymnasium in Lynchburg. The Panthers held a 33-point, 64-31, lead at one point in the second half.
Nick Helton led the Panthers with 17 points, while Darius Kemp tallied 16 and Kalip Jones netted 15. Lynchburg had no double-figure scorers.
Ferrum last played in a tournament semifinal in 2014 losing to Huntingdon (Ala.) College in the USA South's postseason event, 75-68, at Maryville College in Tennessee.
Also, the Panthers lost to Greensboro (N.C.) College, 98-82, in the 2013 USA South semifinals in Fayetteville, N.C. They were last victorious in a tournament semifinal in 2011, 87-81 over Christopher Newport University at Swartz Gym.
Ferrum has won only one conference championship in men's basketball during its NCAA Division III era - in 1992, the Panthers defeated Christopher Newport in the finals at Greensboro's Hanes Gymnasium.