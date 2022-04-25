Panthers face reigning national champions in tournament opener

SALEM - Ferrum College's softball team is the sixth seed in 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) postseason tournament, which starts Friday with eight games set for the James I. Moyer Sports Complex.

The Panthers face reigning NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan in their first game at 2 p.m.

The Marlins are the No. 3 seed in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.

University of Lynchburg is the No. 1 seed. Randolph-Macon College, ranked 10th nationally, is the No. 2 seed, Roanoke College is the No. 4 seed, Shenandoah University (7-11) is the No. 7 seed and Eastern Mennonite University (5-13) is the No. 8 seed.

The Panthers finished in a tie for fifth place in the conference standing with Bridgewater College, both with 11-7 league marks.

The Eagles earned the No. 5 seed by splitting series with three of the higher seeds during the regular season.

The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds were decided by a tiebreaker as Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon were 13-5 in league play.

Virginia Wesleyan and Roanoke were 12-6 in conference play and the Marlins received the better seed based on their sweep of the Maroons.

The ODAC awards its automatic Division III tournament berth to the tournament champion, which is crowned on Sunday.

Ferrum swept Virginia Wesleyan during the regular-season, winning a doubleheader contested at American National Bank Field by scores of 5-3 and 5-4 on March 26.

A win by Ferrum sets up a 7 p.m. contest on Friday against the winner of the Randolph-Macon-Shenandoah game.

A loss by Ferrum places the Panthers in an elimination game against the loser of the Randolph-Macon-Shenandoah game at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Panthers swept Shenandoah (4-0, 4-3), but lost twice to Randolph-Macon (1-0, 3-0) during the regular-season.

Five games are scheduled for Saturday: two at 11 a.m. and one each at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The championship game is Sunday at 1 p.m. If a play-back game is needed, it is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Randolph College and Guilford (N.C.) College failed to qualify for the tournament.

Ferrum is 2-2 in games played at the Moyer Complex this season.

Competing in the Mountain Mash tournament in early March, the Panthers bested Fredonia, 4-0, and Oneonta, 12-3.

In late April, the Panthers were swept by Roanoke, falling 1-0 and 10-2.

Ferrum is 1-4 in five ODAC tournament games with a win over Guilford in 2019, a loss to Virginia Wesleyan in 2019 and three setbacks to former conference rival Emory and Henry College (one in 2019 and two in 2021).

The ODAC tournament was not contested in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferrum is steered by seventh-year head coach Gerald Culler, who has guided the Panthers to the USA South Athletic Conference championships and an NCAA Division III tournament berth in 2016, his first year at the helm. The Panthers won 27 games that season.

The Panthers were the USA South runner-up in 2017 and played in the 2018 tournament before making the ODAC debut the following season.

Culler is eight wins shy of 150 for his career. His record is 142-109 (.566 winning percentage).

Ferrum has rwached or surpassed the 20-win mark five times (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022) while under Culler's guidance.