Panthers face Shipbuilders in Adams Stadium return

FERRUM - Ferrum College rekindles a rivalry with a junior-college foe Saturday when the Panthers entertain Apprentice at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (2-0) seek their third win and their 24th in a 33-game series that dates to 1956, the Panthers' second season of intercollegiate football.

The two teams last played in 2018.

Apprentice's last victory in the series came in 1996, 7-6, in Newport News. Ferrum finished 1-8 that year and failed to score 100 points.

In the last encounter between the two teams at Adams Stadium in 2017, former Ferrum quarterback Zack Clifford made his first college start and added his name to the program's record books.

Clifford completed 20 of 27 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-20 triumph. He was 13 of 17 in the first half for 253 yards as the Panthers jumped out to advantages of 20-0 and 30-6.

Ferrum led from the 11:20 mark of the first quarter after Clifford found the end zone on an eight-yard sprint. The Panthers' lead reached 34 points, 40-6, with 13:49 remaining.

The Panthers are a week removed from a 26-19 non-conference victory over Christopher Newport University.