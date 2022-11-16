Panthers fall 24-20 in season finale

FERRUM - Averett University scored the game-winning touchdown three seconds into the fourth quarter Saturday for a 24-20 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football victory over Ferrum College in the 2022 season finale for both clubs contested at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Trevarius Brooks found the end zone from two yards to give the Cougars (3-7, 1-6 ODAC) the lead for good.

Averett completed its inaugural year of ODAC play with its first conference win.

The Panthers (1-9, 1-6 ODAC) finish the season with a two-game losing streak.

Averett bested Ferrum for the first time since 2019 and trails 14-8 in all-time series.

Ferrum's 1-9 mark is its third in program history (1956, 2014 and 2022).

Also, the Panthers had one-win seasons in 1957 (1-7), 1959 (1-6-1) and 1996 (1-8).

Even though their record was less than stellar, Panthers sideline boss Cleive Adams said he was sorry to see the campaign end.

"The season coming to an end is no relief to me,'' Adams said. "I have an unbelievable, great group of kids who show up to work every day, practice hard, weight lift, go to (team) study hall and it just eludes me that we struggled so much.

"When you have a good group (like we do), you're not ready for it to be over because you always believe that next week, you'll have an opportunity to catch fire and gain so momentum. I'm actually sad that it's over. I's going to miss my seniors,'' Adams said.

"This team, my 68th, was an impressive group of young men. They could have came unraveled a couple of weeks ago, but they stayed the course. I'm proud of them.

"We made too many mistakes,'' Adams said.

Ferrum led 7-0 following a Monzelle Campbell 13-yard scoring dash at 10:37 of the opening period.

Averett responded with a 17-point surge by converting a field goal and scoring two TDs to take a 17-7 edge at intermission.

Ferrum recovered by scoring 13 points in the third period to move in front 20-17.

Quarterback Jesper Korkalainen hit Deven Gray with a 41-yard scoring strike and Campbell tossed a TD pass to Na Shawn Greene.

Ferrum started a potential, game-winning drive from its 1 yard line with 5:26 left and the Panthers advanced the ball to the Averett 23. But, Ferrum committed a turnover - Averett recovered a Panthers' fumble with 2:07 left.

Then, the Cougars ran out the clock.

Averett quarterback Ryan Curle completed 10 of 18 passes for 90 yards.

Defensively, Lamar Horner registered 11 tackles.

Campbell rushed for 111 yards on 23 carries.

Defensively, Rah'Quan Payne, Ian Ashworth and Will Hairston (Franklin County) each recorded seven tackles.

Ferrum produced 335 yards of offense to Averett's 303.

The Panthers were hurt by penalties; they were assessed 12 for 102 yards, while the Cougars committed three for 45.

Averett totaled 22 first downs to Ferrum's 18 and was 7 of 13 on third-down conversions as opposed to the Panthers' 5 of 12 clip.

Averett held more than a five-minute advantage in time of possession - 32:33 to 27:32.