Panthers fall by six in season finale

HARRISONBURG - Eastern Mennonite University scored 11 of the game's final 16 points Saturday for a 77-71 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball triumph over Ferrum College at Yoder Arena.

The Panthers (6-19, 1-15 ODAC) ended their 2021-2022 campaign with the loss.

Eastern Mennonite's victory is its second this season over Ferru,

The Royals' Tim Jones finished one assist shy of a triple-double: 20 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists; the rebound and assist totals were a game-best.

The count was even at 60 with 6:06 left and later at 66 prior to the Royals' game-deciding run.

"It was a tough ending. I thought (our) guys played with energy and effort in the first half, shared the ball well, and made a lot of hustle plays which set the tone for the game,'' Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said.

"Unfortunately, in the second half, (Eastern Mennonite) made a few shots, which got us on our heels. We never really recovered to have the same rhythm and poise as the first (half).''

Ferrum led by 11 points, 37-26, at the start of the second half, but Eastern Mennonite responded with a 9-3 surge to pull within five, 40-35.

Then, the Panthers pushed the spread back to 11 after a run that featured two baskets by Jamar Butler.

But the Royals were within five, 53-48, after Jameel Davis swished a pair of 3-pointers.

The Panthers led 9-4 after two 3-pointers by Butler and a three-point play by Michael Spraggins, and the Panthers ended the half with a 7-2 surge to produce their halftime edge.

Spraggins netted 16 of his game-best 26 points in the opening half and corralled five rebounds.

Ayden Gamble grabbed seven rebounds for Ferrum and Hunter Ladler passed out four assists.

James Smith Jr. netted 16 points and distributed three assists and Butler scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds.

"It was a tough way to end a tough season, but I appreciated everthing our seniors have done for our program,'' Sanborn said.

"It was not the way (the seniors) wanted to end their careers, but I am proud that they never quit when it got hard. It says a lot about who they are as people.''

Smith, Ladler, Butler, Taqwain Drummond and Mike Patterson are Ferrum's seniors.

Eight of Ferrum's 19 losses were by 10 points or fewer.

The Panthers averaged 69.2 points-per-game.

Also for Eastern Mennonite, Aviwe Mahlong scored 12 points and Mark Burkholder tallied eight points and grabbed five rebounds.

Eastern Mennonite made 40.9% (27 of 66) of its shots from the floor as opposed to Ferrum's 39.7% (27 of 68) clip.

The Royals won the rebounding battle, 45-40, and distributed 15 assists to the Panthers' 11.

Eastern Mennonite committed 12 turnovers to 11 for Ferrum.

The Royals finished the game with edges in points off turnovers (13-11), points in the paint (30-26), fast break points (18-12) and bench points (41-9).

Second-chance points were even at 9.