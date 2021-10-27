Panthers fall in season finale, 5-1

FERRUM – Randolph College scored the match’s first three goals and netted the last two for a 5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer triumph over Ferrum College Tuesday at Penn-Roediger Field.

The Panthers (1-8 in the ODAC, 2-15 overall) celebrated Senior Night, honoring eight players: Jeffrey Calix, Darin Douglas, David Miller, Alan Quijada, Chris Rodriguez, Nicholas Roth, Thomas Roth and Marcus Trotman.

Ferrum finishes its season, its first under the guidance of head coach Matt Cureton, with a nine-match losing streak.

The Panthers were 1-6 at home, 1-9 in matches played away from Penn-Roediger Field.

During the skid, Ferrum suffered five shut-out setbacks were outscored 39-7.

Leo Galpin netted Ferrum’s lone goal, courtesy of a Erick Nolasco assist at 51:38.

Noah Carney tallied Randolph’s first two goals at 19:46 and 20:51, giving the WildCats (5-2-2 in the ODAC, 15-2-2 overall) an advantage they would not yield.

At 33:41, Ben Gries finished the first-half scoring for Randolph.

In the second half, Evan Blow and Colby Lambert scored for the WildCats at 54:50 and 83:33.