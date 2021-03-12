Panthers fall in the last of the ninth, 4-3

DANVILLE—Future Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes Ferrum College and Averett University battled on the baseball diamond Tuesday and the Cougars manufactured the winning run in the bottom of the ninth with one out to spare.
Averett’s Nolan Maccabe crossed the plate with the verdict-rendering tally when Ferrum failed to turn what would have been a frame-ending double play for a 4-3 non-conference victory at Owen-Fulton Field.
The Panthers (1-5), who suffered their fifth straight loss, led 2-0 through 3 1/2 innings and 2-1 through 4 1/2 stanzas, cashed in those advantages by surrendering two runs in the last of the fifth.
Ferrum would tie the count at 3 by manufacturing a run in its half of the seventh.
The Cougars (1-6), who compete in the USA South Athletic Conference, outhit the Panthers, 9-7, and benefited from two Ferrum errors, while playing mistake-free defense.
Darden Eure-Parrish provided the Panthers with their lone extra base hit—a two-run double in the first inning that brought Benjamin Thomas and Jackson Horton home.
Tanner Bradshaw belted a solo home run for Averett in the bottom of the fourth and Brandon Hatcher’s double down the left-field line gave the Cougars the lead in the fifth.
Matt Yarbrough drove in Grey Sherfey with the tying run in the seventh.
Hatcher was 2 of 4 with two RBIs and Bradshaw was 1 of 3.
Four of Averett’s nine hits were for extra bases.
Ozzie Torres was 2 of 4 for Ferrum with a stolen base, while Eure-Parrish was 1 of 4 with two RBIs and Yarbrough was 1 of 3 with an RBI.
Winning pitcher Avery Spicer (1-0) permitted three hits and an earned run, while striking out six in five innings pitched. He worked in relief of starter Tyler Nuckols, who lasted four innings and surrendered four hits, four walks and two runs, both earned, while striking out four.
Spicer faced 20 batters and he hit two of those. He threw 68 pitches and 46 of those were for strikes.
Nuckols faced 19 batters and threw 77 pitches, 44 for strikes.
Matthew Sheppard (0-1), the third of four pitchers employed by Ferrum, was tagged with the loss. He worked 1 1/3 innings and yielded two hits, a hit batsman and the game-winning run, which was earned. He struck out two.
The quartet of starter Brady Owen relievers Devon Boothe (Franklin County) and Sheppard and closer Jonathan Walton combined to face 40 batters and throw 126 pitches, 88 for strikes.
Walton blew a save opportunity.
Ferrum is 1-1 in one-run games this season; the Panthers edged North Carolina Wesleyan, 6-5, in their season opener, their lone win to date.
Ferrum opens ODAC play Saturday at Hampden-Sydney College. The first game of a doubleheader starts at noon.
A scheduled non-conference game at W.B. Adams Field Wednesday against Mary Baldwin University was postponed.
The Panthers’ next home game is a rematch against the Cougars on Tuesday (March 16).
Panthers return against reigning champs
FERRUM—Ferrum College’s football team returns to action tonight against reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Bridgewater College.
Kickoff at W.B. Adams Stadium is 7 p.m.
The Panthers (0-1, 0-1 in the ODAC), who were off last Friday, but did travel to Lexington for an exhibition/scrimmage game against conference foe Washington and Lee University, were shut out in their Feb. 26 season opener at home, a 17-0 setback to league rival Emory & Henry College.
Ferrum was last blanked in a game back in 2000 when the Wasps were triumphant, 10-0.
Bridgewater won the conference championship with an unblemished mark in 2019 and was nationally-ranked that season. The Eagles advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs that season, but suffered their only setback during a 10-1 campaign in the first round.
Earlier, Bridgewater sideline boss Mike Clark, the dean of ODAC head football coaches, announced his plans to retire following the spring season.
First-year head coach Cleive Adams seeks his first Ferrum victory.
Tonight’s contest could be Ferrum’s last one unless the Panthers host their regular-season finale, a week six seed game against an opponent to be determined on Friday, April 2.
Conference games slated against Southern Virginia University (March 19) and Guilford (N.C.) College (March 26) are road ones.
Ferrum wrestlers are competing in Iowa
CORALVILLE, Iowa—Because of the cancellation of the NCAA Division III wrestling championships for the second year in a row, the National Wrestling Coaches Association has created the NWCA Division III National Championships.
The tournament is this weekend in Coralville, Iowa.
The event was created on Feb. 5, two days after the NCAA announced that it was cancelling all winter championship tournaments.
Action on the mat begins today and concludes Saturday.
Wrestlers from Ferrum College’s men’s team, led by first-year head coach Ryan Riggs, are competing.
The top eight place winners in each weight class will earn NWCA All-America accolades. No team points will be kept and no team awards will be presented.
No. 4 Generals stop Panthers’ streak
FERRUM—Washington and Lee University, ranked No. 4 nationally in NCAA Division III, limited Ferrum College to two, second-half goals Tuesday in a 23-2 rout of the Panthers in the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse opener for both clubs at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Generals (1-0, 1-0 in the ODAC) opened their season with the triumph.
Washington and Lee netted the match’s initial 19 goals, 18 of which the Generals tallied in the opening half.
The Generals’ win stops and eight-match winning streak by the Panthers (4-1, 0-1 in the ODAC) one of the best runs of consecutive victories in program history.
The streak dates to last year’s abbreviated season, a campaign that ended with a 4-0 mark.
“(The match) was our biggest challenge so far. It’s exciting to play the fourth-ranked team in the country,’’ Panthers head coach Karen Harvey said. “Washington and Lee revealed areas (that) we need to improve upon.
“I was proud of us for continuing to play hard in the second half.’’
The Generals netted eight goals in less than eight minutes of first-half play.
Kaitlyn Harley scored the Panthers’ initial goal with 14:21 remaining in the match, courtesy of an assist from Willow Cooper.
Three minutes later Bianca Cellitto took a pass from Erin Reynolds and tallied Ferrum’s final goal.
Ginny Taylor scored the last of her team-best four goals with less than four minutes remaining.
Also for the Generals, Landon Shelley, Allie Schwab and Katherine Faria each netted three goals.
That trip combined for eight assists: Shelley and Schwab each with three and Faria with one.
Generals goalkeeper Sam Sunar (1-0) collected one save in 20 minutes of action.
Ferrum goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (4-1) played 30 minutes and recorded five saves.
Ferrum’s next match is Saturday against ODAC foe Shenandoah University. Match time is 1 p.m. at Adams Stadium.
DRAW CONTROLS: Paced by a pair of seven-goal stanzas, Ferrum ran its winning streak to eight matches with a 14-1 non-conference women’s lacrosse rout of Pfeiffer (N.C.) University Friday last week at Adams Stadium.
The Falcons, who opened their season with the setback, tallied their lone goal in the first half.
The Panthers netted the match’s first seven goals, then answered the Falcons’ goal with a second, seven-goal surge after intermission.
Erin Reynolds paced Ferrum with four goals, while Willow Cooper tallied three, Kaitlyn Harley, Natalie Hughes and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) each netted two and Reagan Aldridge totaled one.Aldridge distributed two assists, while Harvey and Reynolds each passed out one.
Meredith Manson scored an unassisted goal for the Falcons (0-1). Ferrum outshot Pfeiffer, 33-9.Ferrum goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck collected three saves in 60 minutes of play, while Pfeiffer netminder Jordan Pendergraft recorded 11 saves in 60 minutes of action.
Panthers place 16th in Savannah SAVANNAH, Ga.—Ferrum College’s golf team posted rounds of 331, 325 and 319 for a 54-hole total 975 and a 16th place finish in the Savannah Invitational. The tournament was contested at the Club at Savannah Harbor par 72, 6,845 yard layout. Sixteen squads representing six states—North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee—competed for top team accolades. Only five strokes separated winner Methodist (N.C.) University (290-287-279, 856), a multi-time NCAA Division III national champion, from Guilford (N.C.) College (286-287-288, 861) and Huntingdon (Ala.) College (286-295-280, 861), which finished in a deadlock for second. Guilford’s James Mishoe (65-67-71, 203) captured medalist accolades by one shot over Cameron Starr (73-65-66, 204) of LaGrange (Ga.) College. Huntingdon’s Owen Burt (69-73-70, 212), Averett University’s Caleb Kimbrough (70-72-70, 212) and Greensboro (N.C.) College’s Davis Reynolds (70-70-72, 212) finished in a tie for third. Brett Pennington (78-75-74) paced Ferrum with a 227. He tied for 42nd in a field of 80 golfers. Also for the Panthers, Chase Sells (83-79-85, 247) tied for 69th, Hunter Shelton (85-86-77, 248) finished 72nd, Roman O’ Brienhalla (85-85-83, 253) was 75th and Zachery Walsh (89-90-89, 268) was 79th. Ferrum plays in the Jekyll Island (Ga.) Invitational, Friday-Sunday, March 19-21 on the Pine Lakes Course at Jekyll Island Golf Club.