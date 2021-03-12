Panthers fall in the last of the ninth, 4-3

Hatcher was 2 of 4 with two RBIs and Bradshaw was 1 of 3.

Four of Averett’s nine hits were for extra bases.

Ozzie Torres was 2 of 4 for Ferrum with a stolen base, while Eure-Parrish was 1 of 4 with two RBIs and Yarbrough was 1 of 3 with an RBI.

Winning pitcher Avery Spicer (1-0) permitted three hits and an earned run, while striking out six in five innings pitched. He worked in relief of starter Tyler Nuckols, who lasted four innings and surrendered four hits, four walks and two runs, both earned, while striking out four.

Spicer faced 20 batters and he hit two of those. He threw 68 pitches and 46 of those were for strikes.

Nuckols faced 19 batters and threw 77 pitches, 44 for strikes.

Matthew Sheppard (0-1), the third of four pitchers employed by Ferrum, was tagged with the loss. He worked 1 1/3 innings and yielded two hits, a hit batsman and the game-winning run, which was earned. He struck out two.

The quartet of starter Brady Owen relievers Devon Boothe (Franklin County) and Sheppard and closer Jonathan Walton combined to face 40 batters and throw 126 pitches, 88 for strikes.

Walton blew a save opportunity.