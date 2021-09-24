Panthers fall to Lynchburg in league opener

FERRUM - University of Lynchburg claimed its second Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory of the season Wednesday, 3-0, over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers (0-1 in the ODAC, 3-9 overall) opened their league schedule with the setback.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-10.
Khory May netted 10 kills, Taylor Breeden passed out 20 assists, Flinn Christian collected seven digs and Abbi Leeper served four aces to pace the Hornets (2-1 in the ODAC, 4-6 overall).
After dropping the first set, the Panthers built a 10-5 edge in the second set and were ahead17-12 when the Hornets used a 13-3 scoring surge to erase the deficit and claim victory.
Lynchburg led 14-1 in the third set, then tallied 11 of the set's last 20 points to complete the sweep.
Lynchburg held edges in hitting percentage (.247-.014) and aces (7-4) at match's end, while Ferrum attained advantages in blocks (4.0-2.0) and digs (35-30).
Former Franklin County prep standout Alex Christofr totaled 10 digs for the Panthers, while Saryn Pennell netted six kills and Shelby Waltrip distributed 10 assists.
Ferrum plays Bridgewater College and Washington and Lee University in an ODAC tri-match at Swartz Gym.
The Panthers play Bridgewater at 11 a.m. and Washington and Lee at 3 p.m.
A contested between Bridgewater and Washington and Lee is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Inclement weather halts match after intermission
FERRUM - Ferrum College's non-conference women's soccer match against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University Wednesday was stopped after intermission after repeated delays because of lightning strikes in the immediate area of W.B. Adams Stadium.
The match is officially ruled a no contest. It is not known if the contest will be rescheduled and if so whether it will be continued with second-half play or started from the beginning.
The Panthers (1-5-1) and the Falcons (0-5) played the opening 45 minutes to a 0-0 stalemate.
Ferrum outshot 7-5 and held edges in shots on goal (1-0) and corner kicks (2-1) in the first half.
Each team committed two fouls and Ferrum was charged with two offsides violations to one for Pfeiffer.
Julia Hayes took two shots for Pfeiffer and goalkeeper Haley Hanson-Friday registered one save.
Abbey Hayes played all 45 minutes in net for the Panthers and totaled zero saves.
Ferrum opens Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday against Randolph-Macon College.
Match time at Penn-Roediger Field is 4:30 p.m.
Masoot finishes in a tie for 12th
HARRISONBURG - Ferrum College’s Jiwanan Masoot finished in a three-way tie for 12th in the Bridgewater Invitational golf tournament, which completed two days of play Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
Masoot carded rounds of 77 and 82 for a 36-hole, 159 total.
Forty-seven golfers competed for individual accolades.
Also for the Panthers, Hunter Tharpe (92-81, 173) finished in a two-way tie for 28th and Caroline King (91-87, 178) was 35th.
Emily Brubaker (72-74, 146) of the University of Lynchburg captured medalist laurels by four strokes.
Brubaker led the tournament from wire-to-wire. Her even-par 72 was the best score posted over two days of play.
Lynchburg (312-300, 612) won the team championship by eight shots over Stevenson (Md.) University (314-306, 620).
Also competing for team accolades were host Bridgewater (316-311, 627), Southern Virginia University (330-327, 657), Maryville (Tenn.) College (356-335, 691) and Randolph-Macon College (386-364, 750).