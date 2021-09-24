Panthers fall to Lynchburg in league opener

The Panthers play Bridgewater at 11 a.m. and Washington and Lee at 3 p.m.

A contested between Bridgewater and Washington and Lee is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Inclement weather halts match after intermission

FERRUM - Ferrum College's non-conference women's soccer match against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University Wednesday was stopped after intermission after repeated delays because of lightning strikes in the immediate area of W.B. Adams Stadium.

The match is officially ruled a no contest. It is not known if the contest will be rescheduled and if so whether it will be continued with second-half play or started from the beginning.

The Panthers (1-5-1) and the Falcons (0-5) played the opening 45 minutes to a 0-0 stalemate.

Ferrum outshot 7-5 and held edges in shots on goal (1-0) and corner kicks (2-1) in the first half.

Each team committed two fouls and Ferrum was charged with two offsides violations to one for Pfeiffer.

Julia Hayes took two shots for Pfeiffer and goalkeeper Haley Hanson-Friday registered one save.

Abbey Hayes played all 45 minutes in net for the Panthers and totaled zero saves.