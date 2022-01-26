Panthers finish regular-season, prepare for league championships

FERRUM - Ferrum College's men's and women's swim teams completed regular-season competition this past weekend - each with two dual meets.

The men's squad lost to Randolph College, 81-23, and fell to Hampden-Sydney College, 94-15.

Against Randolph, Dom Philpot finished second in the 50 freestyle.

Against Hampden-Sydney, Philpot place third in two events: the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.

The women's team lost to Randolph, 132-81, and Sweet Briar College, 113-55.

Against Randolph, Hunter Tharpe won the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke and took second in the 500 freestyle.

Also, Emilie Fairman was victorious in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley and finished second in the 200 breaststroke.

Liza Montgomery captured second-place showings in the 100 freestyle and the 1,000 freestyle and Laurynn was third in the 50 freestyle.

Against Sweet Briar, Tharpe won the 200 freestyle and placed second in the 100 backstroke.

Fairman was triumphant in the 200 individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke.

Hackett touched the wall in second place in the 50 freestyle and Montgomery came in third in the 400 freestyle.

"Saturday's (duals) were out last ones of the season before the ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference) Championships. Our team swam hard and battled it out with Hampden-Sydney and Sweet Briar,'' Ferrum head coach Margaret Bisnett said.

"We continue to learn and improve from the swims before the championship meet.''

The ODAC Swimming Championships are Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 10-13 at the Greensboro (N.C.) Aquatics Center.