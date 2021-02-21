Panthers finish regular-season today

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team finishes regular-season play today at home against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Virginia Wesleyan University.

Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 5 p.m.

The reason why today’s contest is the regular-season finale is because a scheduled game in Greensboro, N.C. against league rival Guilford College has been canceled.

The Quakers canceled each of their last five games starting with Friday night’s home game against the University of Lynchburg.

Guilford also canceled today’s game at Bridgewater College and a Saturday, Feb. 27 visit to Shenandoah University.

All four of the canceled games were ODAC contests.

The last game Guilford played was its Tuesday, Feb. 16 ODAC contest at home against Roanoke College, won by the Maroons, 60-57.