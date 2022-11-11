Panthers finish season Saturday at home

FERRUM—Longtime Ferrum College football rival Averett University makes its second visit to W.B. Adams Stadium Saturday to face the Panthers in the 2022 season finale for both clubs.

It’s Senior Day and Hall of Fame Day for the Panthers.

Kickoff is 1 p.m.

Ferrum (1-8, 1-5 ODAC) leads the all-time series 14-7, but Saturday’s contest marks the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest between the two foes.

Panthers sideline boss Cleive Adams served as Averett’s head coach, but departed the Cougars’ helm to take the post at Ferrum, his alma mater.

The Panthers are attempting their first 1-9 finish since 2014, David Harper’s next to last campaign as head coach.

Ferrum also finished 1-9 under Sam Webb in 1956, 1-7 under Carson Barnes in 1957, 1-6-1 under Lewis Lane in 1959 and 1-9 under Dave Davis in 1996.

Ferrum, which added football to its intercollegiate athletic roster in 1955, are 11 victories shy of 400.

The Panthers have not won at Adams Stadium this season, losing to Muskingum and ODAC rivals Hampden-Sydney College, Washington and Lee University and Bridgewater College.

Ferrum, which averages 15.8 points-per-game, has surrendered more than 30 points in five games this year with a low of 31 (versus Muskingum) and a high of 52 (versus Randolph-Macon).

Ferrum has surpassed the 30-point mark two times : 31 in the Guilford win) and 38 in a loss to LaGrange (Ga.) College.

Averett (2-7, 0-6 ODAC) was 2-1 after three games with back-to-back victories over Christopher Newport University (24-20) and Brevard (N.C.) College (2-6).

Since then, the Cougars have lost six in a row, all in conference play. They’ve shut out three times: versus Washington and Lee University (31-0) and in back-to-back home games by Shenandoah University (45-0) and Guilford (N.C.) College (26-0).

Averett , which averages 12.2 points-per-game, has not scored since the 7:06 mark of the fourth quarter of a 26-16 league loss to Bridgewater.