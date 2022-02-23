Panthers finish season with two-point tournament loss

BRIDGEWATER - No. 7 seed Bridgewater College survived a final-frame rally by No. 10 seed Ferrum College Tuesday and defeated the Panthers, 53-51, in a first-round game of the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball tournament at Nininger Hall.

With the win, the Eagles (11-14) advance to Thursday's quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Randolph-Macon College at the Salem Civic Center.

Ferrum (5-21) ends its season with the loss, its 10th in a row.

The Panthers pulled to within one point twice in the closing minutes of the contest, but could not overtake the Eagles.

Ferrum trailed 45-39 at the start of the fourth quarter and 50-41 with 5:39 showing following a jumper by Bridgewater's Jaden Allaberry.

The Panthers responded with an 8-0 surge that was produced by a pair of Aisha Martin 3-pointers and a Cameron Hawkins lay-up to pull with one, 50-49, with 1:48 left.

With 24 seconds to play, Bridgewater's Julie Williams made two free throws, but Ferrum answered again when Kayla Cabiness converted a lay-up with five seconds left to make the count 52-51.

Then, after the Eagles inbounded the ball, Melanie Pick hit one of two tries from the line to seal the victory, their second this season over the Panthers.

The Panthers led 9-6 in the opening quarter, but by the end of the stanza, the score was even at 9, courtesy of a Rosemary Pierson 3-pointer.

The Eagles took the second stanza, 20-17, to move in front by three, 29-26, at intermission.

Hawkins tallied eight of the Panthers' 17 second-stanza points.

Ferrum opened the second half with a 6-0 run to move in front, 32-29.

Martin, Hawkins and Cabiness accounted for the points, each with basket.

Then, the Eagles took the lead for good with a 13-0 surge that made the difference 10 points, 42-32.

The Panthers did net seven of the final 10 points of the third period.

Bridgewater won despite converting only 32.8% (20 of 61) of its shots from the field as opposed to Ferrum's 35.7% (20 of 56) clip.

The Eagles won the rebounding battle, 49-32, and each team distributed 12 assists.

Bridgewater held edges in second-chance points (15-11), points in the paint (24-20) and fast break points (4-2).

Bridgewater committed 18 turnovers to 15 for Ferrum.

The Panthers scored 21 points off of the Eagles' turnovers, while Bridgewater tallied 15 points off of Ferrum's miscues.

Alsberry netted 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Bridgewater, while Erika Nettles totaled 11 points and eight rebounds.

Pick grabbed nine rebounds and Williams passed out four assists.

Hawkins finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Martin registered 12 points and eight rebounds.

Alexis Miller distributed four assists.

Cabiness, a junior, begins the 2022-2023 season 76 points shy of the 1,000-point mark in career scoring - to date she has score 924 points.