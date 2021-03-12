Panthers gain first victory of season

FERRUM - Alex Mattson and Brady Hentz each netted an unassisted goal Thursday for Ferrum College as the Panthers edged Guilford (N.C.) College, 2-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's soccer match at Penn-Roediger Field.

With the win, its first this season, Ferrum (1-1-1, 1-1-1 ODAC) squares both its overall and conference records and keeps Guilford (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) still in search of its first 2021 victory.

All three of the match's goals were scored after intermission; however, the Panthers were able to register eight shots to the Quakers' one.

"We had a lot of chances (to score) that we didn't put away, and we have some work to do, but I'm proud of how we fought,'' Panthers head coach Erin Saleeby said.

"We made some adjustments at halftime and we came out a little bit hungrier in the second half.''

The Panthers took the lead when Mattson found the back of the net at 56:56 and remained in front the rest of the way.

Hentz scored at 73:59 off a direct kick. It proved to be the match-winner.

Guilford spoiled Ferrum's shut-out bid when Taylor Rumrill netted her team's goal courtesy of a Deanna Schlott assist.